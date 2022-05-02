Chick-Fil-A Closes its Doors on Ambassador Caffery

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

We all knew the day would come when Chick-Fil-A would close its doors on the Ambassador Caffery location but I don’t think we thought it would be so soon.

According to Chick-Fil-A’s Facebook page , it seems as though the restaurant has closed its doors for good.

Chick- Fil- A Facebook

It was announced back in 2021 that the location on Ambassador Caffery would move to a new location off of Kaliste Saloom by Costco.

The reason for a location change was mainly because the owners recognized that they had outgrown the location and had no more land to utilize. By moving to a new location Chick-Fil-A was able to expand there drive-thru so that it can now hold more cars and hopefully keep traffic off the main roads in Lafayette.

“That location has two drive-thru lanes that feed into one lane and is capable of holding on 12 cars at one time, or 175 in one hour at best”, Local operator John Arton said. “Most Chick-Fil-A locations, including the Louisiana Avenue store, can operate two lanes around the restaurant that can hold more than 30 cars at one time, or nearly 250 in one hour.”

The new location is located at 101 Meadow Farm Road and will open on May 11, 2022.

