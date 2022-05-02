ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Search underway for kidnapped Longwood 3-year-old boy

A search is underway after police say a 3-year-old child was kidnapped in Longwood in what appears to be a custody battle.

They say it happened Sunday around 2 p.m. on the 1000 block of Longfellow Avenue.

The 3-year-old boy was kidnapped by his own mother who does not have custody, according to detectives.

It is unclear as to the events that unfolded prior to the kidnapping.

Authorities say the mother was wearing an orange sweater with jeans and the child was wearing a gray and orange sweater with black sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident or the whereabouts of those involved to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

