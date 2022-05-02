Block Museum hosts film screenings about Chicago neighborhoods

Content warning: This story contains mentions of conversion therapy. I was 15 years old when my mother asked me if I was gay. The copy of André Aciman’s “Call Me by Your Name” I borrowed from my sophomore English teacher sits in her lap, and tears slide down her cheeks, dripping onto the cover of the book as she rocks back and forth in her favorite rocking chair. A dozen lies spring to mind, but what comes out of my mouth is the truth. Syllable by syllable, word by word and sentence by sentence, I break my mother’s heart. By the time I finish, I am crying too. My hands shake as I reach for her, but I barely graze the cold skin of her hands when she stands and shuffles to her room, leaving me alone with Elio Perlman and his tragic love affair.

