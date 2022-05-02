ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Block Museum hosts film screenings about Chicago neighborhoods

By Alexa Crowder
Daily Northwestern
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her short film “Some Thingz Never Change: Monologues from a Stoop in Bronzeville,” artist Jazmine. set out to find a way for people to listen to others’ stories. In this case, the stories were those of her friends and family in the Chicago neighborhood Bronzeville, where she grew...

dailynorthwestern.com

Daily Northwestern

Crawford: The force is not with me

Tomorrow is May 4. A seemingly innocuous date on the calendar that holds no real significance for the average person, but to a Star Wars fan, it’s a highlight of the year and Disney has wasted no time promoting the big day. The Star Wars website and the Star Wars section of Disney+ already had banners celebrating “Star Wars Day” a day before.
ORLANDO, FL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Daily Northwestern

Sounds Good! Choir ‘Happy Together’ to perform for a live audience after two years

After two years of online singing, Sounds Good! Choir will be returning to the stage with “Happy Together” in four free shows from April 30 to May 15. Sounds Good! Choir is a nonprofit dedicated to bringing the joy of singing to seniors across the Chicago area. All seven of the organization’s ensembles are non-auditioned and run by professional conductors and musicians.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Cabral: Writing is more than therapy

Content warning: This story contains mentions of conversion therapy. I was 15 years old when my mother asked me if I was gay. The copy of André Aciman’s “Call Me by Your Name” I borrowed from my sophomore English teacher sits in her lap, and tears slide down her cheeks, dripping onto the cover of the book as she rocks back and forth in her favorite rocking chair. A dozen lies spring to mind, but what comes out of my mouth is the truth. Syllable by syllable, word by word and sentence by sentence, I break my mother’s heart. By the time I finish, I am crying too. My hands shake as I reach for her, but I barely graze the cold skin of her hands when she stands and shuffles to her room, leaving me alone with Elio Perlman and his tragic love affair.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Northwestern

‘Just Mercy’ author Bryan Stevenson delivers One Book One Northwestern keynote

Author and lawyer Bryan Stevenson spoke about the criminal justice system and racial equity in the One Book One Northwestern keynote address Tuesday. His speech was followed by a conversation with NU Prison Education Program Director and philosophy Prof. Jennifer Lackey. “I don’t want to spend time talking about problems,...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Tomo Japanese Street Food reborn with small setting and casual food

Just two weeks after opening, Tomo Japanese Street Food already has repeat customers. “One gentleman, he came three days in a row last week,” Co-Owner Penny Mohr said. “I have another guy … pick up every day and try different things.”. She and her husband Chris Mohr...
CHICAGO, IL

