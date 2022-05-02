Firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — On Sunday morning, New Castle firefighters were called to an animal rescue downtown.

But it wasn’t dogs or cats — but a gaggle of ducklings.

Crews arrived to find 14 ducklings stuck in a storm drain with the mother nearby.

They were able to safely remove all the ducklings and reunite them with their mother, according to New Cas tle Firefighters Local 160’s Facebook page .

