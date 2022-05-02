ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas Football recruiting report with Otis Kirk as he breaks down some big Hog commits

By Courtney Mims
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04sHxz_0fQ4ooCT00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Otis Kirk has an update on two commits to Arkansas this week in 2022 defensive lineman Terry Hampton from Arkansas State and 2023 quarterback Malachi Singleton.

He also talks about which big quarterback Arkansas offered this week and one offensive lineman in the 2023 class who listed Arkansas in his top five.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
KARK 4 News

FBI gives warning about child sextortion schemes in multiple areas of Arkansas and Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Recently, FBI Little Rock and FBI New Orleans have noticed an increase in sextortion schemes in South Arkansas and northern Louisiana, targeting children. The FBI received numerous reports of predators posing as children on social media to coerce minors into sending sexual explicit videos of themselves and then extorting money […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Arkansas

According to the latest Forbes billionaire list, there are 2,688 billionaires in the world. A few of these live in Arkansas- with the familiar names of Jim and Ron Walton at the top of the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas’ Trey Wade trades hardwood for gridiron

Arkansas Football had three players to be drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, and three more were invited to camps as undrafted free agents. On Monday, that number grew to seven players, but not in a way that you would think. Trey Wade, who played his final eligible basketball season with Arkansas following a transfer from Wichita State, has been invited to attend rookie mini-camp with the Arizona Cardinals. 🚨TREY WADE MAKES THE CARDINALS ROOKIE CAMP!!!🚨 YES YOU READ THAT RIGHT… TREY WADE IS IN THE NFL!!! pic.twitter.com/Rl87lMKMeA — HAWGTOWN SPORTS (@hawgtownsports) May 2, 2022 Razorback fans were shocked in mid-April, when head basketball coach Eric...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Look: 1 Major Program's Chances With Arch Manning 'Fading'

The Alabama Crimson Tide could reportedly be losing their grip on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning. Per On3 Sports, the race for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller is down to three teams: Alabama, Georgia and Texas. But, On3's prediction algorithm has Bama's chances fading. Saying that the Longhorns hold a 44.4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Bru McCoy, Former 5-Star Recruit, Announces Transfer Destination

Former USC wide receiver Bru McCoy has announced his decision to join the Tennessee Volunteers for the 2022 season. McCoy, a five-star recruit in the 2019 class, entered the transfer portal back in January after a season marred by troubling legal issues. Head coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee program immediately reached out as potential suitors.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Hog#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
WREG

‘I’m in a tornado!’: Arkansas farmer catches viral video of storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Arkansas farmer’s video of a damaging storm rolling into the area Saturday night has gone viral, not just because of the images, but his reaction. The 14 seconds of heart-pounding video captured the moments and urgency of Casey Skarda, briefly trapped in his truck, spotting a possible tornado. “Oh my God, I’m […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KATV

Severe storms likely in Arkansas Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The threat for severe weather and widespread rainfall returns to Arkansas on Thursday. The entire state will have a risk, but central and south Arkansas have the greatest chance to see severe storms. The severe weather risk will likely begin in the early morning hours...
ARKANSAS STATE
Majic 93.3

These 4 Towns Have The Best Drinking Water in Arkansas, You Might Be Surprised

Did you know there is an official contest on the best drinking water in the state of Arkansas? There is and it is and the results are in. There is a yearly contest that takes place in the state of Arkansas. According to a press release, the process started earlier in the year. Arkansas is divided into eight districts and back in February water suppliers in each of the districts participated in the contest. The winners of each district then went on to the state level of the contest.
ARKANSAS STATE
Tri-City Herald

Lincoln Riley addresses rumor he left Oklahoma to avoid the SEC

View the original article to see embedded media. Oklahoma thought that Lincoln Riley would be the one to lead the football program as it made the move to the SEC in future, but the coach undid those plans by taking the USC job instead. It didn't take long for the...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Julian Phillips, 2022 Five-Star Recruit, Down To 6 Options

About a week out from his highly-anticipated decision, five-star forward Julian Phillips has reportedly narrowed his options down to six. Per 247Sports' Travis Branham, "Julian Phillips has cut his list to six options - Auburn, Florida State, G League Ignite, OTE, Tennessee and USC." Noting, "[Phillips] will announce his decision...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy