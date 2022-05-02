Another Warm Start to the Work Week

Looking at the overnight hours some showers are still expected to hang around for us. Lows will be in the mid 50s for everyone. Some patchy fog will lead to a muggy but warm start to our work week. Clouds will begin to thin out during the late morning and afternoon hours leaving us with mostly sunny skies for a good portion of the day. This will help boost our temperatures and have us back in the 70s during the day. While we will be on the muggy side showers are not expected to pop up giving us a quick break from the rain. Tuesday the clouds will begin to return as the next weather system moves in and brings us the chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the evening and overnight hours. This will setup Wednesday to be a washout kind of day and some of the thunderstorms can be on the strong side, so be weather aware.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 77. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.