Former Brown quarterback EJ Perry was expected to sign with the Eagles but he’s had a change of heart. Instead, he’s going to play with a former Eagles head coach. In the flurry of post-draft activity Brown actually tweeted that Perry was heading to Philadelphia. But Perry’s agent on Tuesday morning told NFL Network and ESPN that Perry has instead decided to go to Jacksonville, where he’ll be coached by Doug Pederson.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO