Benicia, CA

Benicia police find 67 pounds of marijuana in carjacking suspect’s vehicle

By Aaron Tolentino
 4 days ago

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland carjacking suspect was arrested in Benicia last Thursday, police announced in a Facebook post Saturday. Officers searched the suspect vehicle and found two large trash bags containing vacuum-sealed packages that totaled to 67 pounds of marijuana.

The unidentified suspect was arrested at a convenience store parking lot located on the 500 block of Military East. The suspect car is a Hyundai Genesis, according to photos posted by police.

He had arrest warrants out of Alameda and Solano counties for crimes including robbery, felony assaults, and weapons charges. Police said he was “combative” as officers were trying to arrest him, and after a struggle, he was eventually placed in handcuffs.

Detectives are still investigating how the suspect came to possess a “large amount” of marijuana, police said. According to state law, customers 21 and older in California can legally buy a maximum of 28.5 grams (0.06 pounds) of marijuana at a time.

