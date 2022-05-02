Severe Weather Statement issued for Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Grayson; Smyth; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Smyth County in southwestern Virginia Wythe County in southwestern Virginia North central Grayson County in southwestern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 340 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crockett, or over Speedwell, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wytheville Max Meadows Speedwell Fort Chiswell Cripple Creek Crockett and Ivanhoe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GRAYSON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO