Salem, NH

Video: Salem police save family of ducks from traffic

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, N.H. — Salem police saved a family of 13 ducks on Sunday....

NECN

Police ID 2 People Killed in Head-On Crash in Salem

Two people are dead after a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Salem, Massachusetts, officials said. The Essex County District Attorney's Office said the male driver and female passenger of a Ford Focus sedan were killed in a head-on crash on Highland Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. The driver has been identified as 91-year-old James Newhall, of Marblehead, and his passenger as 55-year-old Margaret Newhall, also of Marblehead.
CBS Boston

Police Seek Suspect In Thefts At 2 NH Panera Bread Locations

BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) — Police are investigating thefts at two Panera Bread locations in southern New Hampshire. Bedford Police released video surveillance images on Wednesday of a suspect they are looking to identify in connection with “a couple of thefts” from the restaurants in April. They said he appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s, and about 6 feet tall with dark hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 603-472-5113 ext. 342 or by texting a tip to 888777. Panera has 13 locations in New Hampshire.
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
WMUR.com

I-95 back open over Piscataqua River Bridge after police respond to incident

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Interstate 95 was closed in both directions over the Piscataqua River Bridge for a few hours on Thursday morning. Police said officers were originally called to the bridge around 6:30 a.m. for an incident involving an individual. The bridge was closed before 8 a.m. because of the ongoing police activity.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
CBS Boston

Woman Accused Of Drunk Driving, New Hampshire State Police Trooper Injured After Everett Turnpike Crash

MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) — A Manchester, New Hampshire woman is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a New Hampshire State Police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike. It happened in Merrimack around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday. N.H. State Police said 39-year-old Erica Murphy hit the cruiser, which was in the right break down lane. The trooper had been conducting a traffic stop but was in the cruiser when it was hit. The trooper was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Murphy will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Cort on Monday. The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it should call Sergeant Christopher Martineau at 603-223-8626 or email him at Christopher.J.Martineau@dos.nh.gov.
MERRIMACK, NH
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMUR.com

New Hampshire man killed in head-on crash in Maine

NORTH BERWICK, Maine — A New Hampshire man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in North Berwick. Police said it appears Christopher Sousa, 39, of Somersworth, crossed into oncoming traffic along Route 9 near the town line with Wells, Maine, at about 4:35 p.m. and hit an oncoming pickup truck head-on.
NORTH BERWICK, ME

