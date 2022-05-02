ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnes County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Barnes by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnes The...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for South Central Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: South Central Elko County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING The winds have diminished this evening and therefore the wind advisory will be allowed to expire.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma Little River near Tecumseh affecting Seminole and Pottawatomie Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Little River near Tecumseh. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Near bankfull flows occur along the river and downstream of Lake Thunderbird... from near Macomb in Pottawatomie County to near Bowlegs in western Seminole County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.7 feet. - Forecast...The Little River is expected to fall to 4.5 feet Tuesday evening. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Noxubee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 22:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Noxubee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Noxubee County through 1045 PM CDT At 1015 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Paulette, or 17 miles southwest of Pickensville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Cooksville around 1025 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haywood, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Haywood; Swain A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SWAIN AND NORTHWESTERN HAYWOOD COUNTIES At 205 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northeast of Bryson City, or 5 miles north of Smoky Mountains-Oconaluftee, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Smoky Mountains-Cataloochee, Smoky Mountains-Big Creek, Smoky Mountains-Balsam Mountain, Cove Creek, Waterville, Fines Creek, Smoky Mountains-Newfound Gap, B.R. Parkway-Smoky Mountains To Balsam Gap, Smoky Mountains-Oconaluftee and Cherokee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Fergus, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Fergus; Hill; Judith Basin; Liberty; Toole Gusty and Erratic Outflow Winds Showers, and even a few thunderstorms, continue to move east and northeast across portions of Central and North Central Montana this evening. These showers and storms have been producing gusty and erratic winds of between 45 to 55 mph at times, in addition to brief burst of heavy rain. Be prepared for sudden wind gusts, especially if driving.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grayson, Smyth, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Grayson; Smyth; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Smyth County in southwestern Virginia Wythe County in southwestern Virginia North central Grayson County in southwestern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 340 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crockett, or over Speedwell, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wytheville Max Meadows Speedwell Fort Chiswell Cripple Creek Crockett and Ivanhoe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, Madison, Richland, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; Franklin; Madison; Richland; Tensas Gusty showers will impact portions of Tensas, Madison, Concordia, Catahoula, central Richland, Franklin Parishes in northeastern Louisiana and northwestern Adams Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1032 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line extending from near Liddieville to Lake Ophelia National Wildlife Refuge. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Liddieville around 1040 PM CDT. Winnsboro around 1055 PM CDT. Mangham and Archibald around 1105 PM CDT. Monterey around 1115 PM CDT. Crowville around 1120 PM CDT. Deer Park and Bakers around 1130 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Harrisonburg, Baskin, Delta, Mound, Gilbert, Sicily Island, Ridgecrest and Richmond. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Tift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Colquitt; Cook; Tift The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Cook County in south central Georgia Berrien County in south central Georgia Northeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Southeastern Tift County in south central Georgia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 647 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Omega, or 11 miles south of Tifton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nashville, Adel, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Lenox, Alapaha, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Eldorado, Massee, Glory, Flat Ford, Wagon Wheel, Weber, Cottle, Cook Co A/P, Cool Spring, Staunton and Berrien Co A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Cameron, Iberia, St. Mary, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Cameron; Iberia; St. Mary; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Iberia, east central Cameron, northwestern St. Mary and Vermilion Parishes through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Henry to 16 miles south of Rockefeller Wildlife Range. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Iberia, Abbeville, Jeanerette, Kaplan, Gueydan, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Freshwater City, Cypremort Point, Forked Island, Pecan Island, Avery Island, Intracoastal City, Erath, Delcambre, Glencoe, Esther, Lydia, Wright, Jefferson Island and Sorrel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMERON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Eastern Ascension, Lower Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Assumption; Eastern Ascension; Lower Tangipahoa; Southern Livingston; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne; Western Ascension Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of St. John The Baptist, eastern Ascension, St. James, northwestern St. Charles, north central Terrebonne, southeastern Livingston, south central Tangipahoa, northwestern Lafourche and eastern Assumption Parishes through 1230 AM CDT At 1126 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Whitehall to near Bayou Geneve. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Napoleonville, Reserve, Laplace, Hahnville, Gramercy, Lutcher, Sorrento, French Settlement, Schriever, Montz, Garyville, Supreme, Raceland, Chackbay, Whitehall, Killona, Norco, Edgard and South Vacherie. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 183 and 214. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for St. Charles, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If on or near area waterways, get away from the water and move to safe shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves, even on small bodies of water. Move into dock and seek safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1206 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Montz, or near Laplace, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Norco around 1210 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 213 and 216. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Comanche, Cotton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Comanche; Cotton The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma East Cache Creek near Walters affecting Comanche and Cotton Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...East Cache Creek near Walters. * WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Some inundation of bottomlands may occur along and near the creek in southern Comanche County and Cotton County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The East Cache Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow morning. - Action stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Drive slowly when encountering heavy rain. Visibility will be reduced and hydroplaning could occur. Target Area: Linn; Livingston FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Missouri, including the following counties, Daviess, Linn MO, Livingston and Macon. * WHEN...Until 630 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1241 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Ponding of water on roadways could cause hydroplaning. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Chillicothe, Brookfield, Marceline, Bucklin, Meadville, Laclede, Linneus, Wheeling, Utica, Chula, Lock Springs, Spring Hill and Saint Catherine. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LINN COUNTY, MO

