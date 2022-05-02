Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hartley, Moore, Oldham, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If on or near area waterways, get away from the water and move to safe shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves, even on small bodies of water. Move into dock and seek safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: St. Charles; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1206 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Montz, or near Laplace, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Norco around 1210 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 213 and 216. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO