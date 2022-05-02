ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 18:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 22:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:26:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 1100 PM CDT. Target Area: Jasper The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas Elk River near Tiff City affecting McDonald County. Spring River near Waco affecting Jasper County. Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. Spring River above Baxter Springs affecting Cherokee County. For the Elk River Basin...including Tiff City...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Spring River Basin...including Baxter Springs, Waco, Carthage...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...Until late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, flood waters affect the railroad tracks along Civil War and High Streets. Flood waters rise to one to two feet in depth along High Street on the southeast side of Civil War Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM CDT Thursday was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning and continue falling to 5.2 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet on 11/01/1972. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JASPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Montgomery; Wilson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Independence affecting Wilson and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Coffeyville affecting Montgomery County. For the Verdigris River...including Altoona, Independence, Coffeyville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Verdigris River at Independence. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Verdigris River Independence 30.0 32.3 Thu 11 pm CD 21.4 13.5 12.4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pearl River A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana and northern Pearl River Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1158 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Varnado, or 8 miles north of Bogalusa, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bogalusa, Poplarville, Varnado and Angie. This includes Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 29 and 42. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is expected alongside these strong winds. Look for visibility to be greatly reduce at times, especially around the US-50 corridor.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
County
Mohave County, AZ
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday by 1230 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Republic affecting Marquette County. .Recent rainfall and upstream snowmelt has led to elevated water levels for the Michigamme River near Republic. However, river levels are beginning to fall slowly. For the Michigamme River...including Republic...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Republic. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.7 feet, Water begins to impact the yards of homes near Bengtson bridge on County Road LI in South Republic * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.3 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 8.4 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 23:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pottawatomie; Seminole The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma Little River near Tecumseh affecting Seminole and Pottawatomie Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Little River near Tecumseh. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Near bankfull flows occur along the river and downstream of Lake Thunderbird... from near Macomb in Pottawatomie County to near Bowlegs in western Seminole County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.7 feet. - Forecast...The Little River is expected to fall to 4.5 feet Tuesday evening. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 22:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Helena A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN ST. HELENA PARISH At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Pride, or 11 miles southwest of Greensburg, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greensburg and Montpelier. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 21:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Los Angeles County Beaches; Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Malibu Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Malibu Coast, Los Angeles County Beaches and Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. Roadways affected by dense fog include the Pacific Coast Highway and the 10, 105, 110, 405, 605, and 710 freeways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be affected at local airports. If flying via LAX International Airport or Long Beach Airport, please check with your airline for any delays or cancellations.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Fergus, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Fergus; Hill; Judith Basin; Liberty; Toole Gusty and Erratic Outflow Winds Showers, and even a few thunderstorms, continue to move east and northeast across portions of Central and North Central Montana this evening. These showers and storms have been producing gusty and erratic winds of between 45 to 55 mph at times, in addition to brief burst of heavy rain. Be prepared for sudden wind gusts, especially if driving.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Iberville, St. James, Western Ascension by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Assumption; Iberville; St. James; Western Ascension A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ascension, southwestern St. James, southeastern Iberville and Assumption Parishes through 1130 PM CDT At 1046 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pierre Part, or near Belle River, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, Supreme, Paincourtville and Belle Rose. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK AND THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS, PALMER DIVIDE AND ADJACENT PLAINS...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 214...216...240...241 244 THROUGH 247...AND 249 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216, 240, 241, 244, 245, 246, 247 and 249. * Timing...Saturday late morning into Saturday evening. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Strongest winds from Park and Jefferson Counties across the Palmer Divide area. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Tangipahoa; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Tangipahoa and southwestern Washington Parishes through 1115 PM CDT At 1050 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Roseland, or near Amite, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Amite, Amite City, Roseland and Wilmer. This includes Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 45 and 55. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Charles A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL ST. CHARLES PARISH At 1211 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Montz, or near Laplace, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central St. Charles Parish. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana near mile marker 216. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, Madison, Richland, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; Franklin; Madison; Richland; Tensas Gusty showers will impact portions of Tensas, Madison, Concordia, Catahoula, central Richland, Franklin Parishes in northeastern Louisiana and northwestern Adams Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1032 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line extending from near Liddieville to Lake Ophelia National Wildlife Refuge. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Liddieville around 1040 PM CDT. Winnsboro around 1055 PM CDT. Mangham and Archibald around 1105 PM CDT. Monterey around 1115 PM CDT. Crowville around 1120 PM CDT. Deer Park and Bakers around 1130 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Harrisonburg, Baskin, Delta, Mound, Gilbert, Sicily Island, Ridgecrest and Richmond. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 15:58:00 Expires: 2022-05-07 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH 6AM SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6am Saturday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although surf is expected to ease slightly this weekend, elevated trade-wind swell will continue to produce rough surf conditions along east reefs the next several days.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Christian, Greene, Stone, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Christian; Greene; Stone; Webster The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Northern Stone County in southwestern Missouri Southern Webster County in southwestern Missouri * Until 630 AM CDT Friday. * At 1227 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nixa, Ozark, Highlandville, Rogersville, Seymour, Sparta, Crane and Fordland. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Cameron, Iberia, St. Mary, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Cameron; Iberia; St. Mary; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Iberia, east central Cameron, northwestern St. Mary and Vermilion Parishes through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Henry to 16 miles south of Rockefeller Wildlife Range. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Iberia, Abbeville, Jeanerette, Kaplan, Gueydan, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Freshwater City, Cypremort Point, Forked Island, Pecan Island, Avery Island, Intracoastal City, Erath, Delcambre, Glencoe, Esther, Lydia, Wright, Jefferson Island and Sorrel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMERON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy