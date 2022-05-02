Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams, Arapahoe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Acadia; East Cameron; Iberia; Lafayette; St. Landry; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Iberia, southeastern Cameron, Lafayette, central Acadia, Vermilion, northwestern St. Martin and southeastern St. Landry Parishes through 1115 PM CDT At 1051 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Carencro to 9 miles south of Rockefeller Wildlife Range. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lafayette, New Iberia, Crowley, Abbeville, Catahoula, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Rayne, Carencro, St. Martinville, Kaplan, Church Point, Gueydan, Arnaudville, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Freshwater City, Forked Island, Intracoastal City, Avery Island and Pecan Island. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 78 and 127. Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
