ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

$38M lottery ticket sold at San Diego 7-Eleven

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j6TKU_0fQ4lasW00

SAN DIEGO – A lottery ticket worth $38 million was recently sold at a San Diego area 7-Eleven, according to the California Lottery .

A ticket matching five of the SuperLotto Plus numbers along with the mega multiplier was sold at the convenience store located in the 400 block of Spruce Street, just west of Balboa Park. It is unclear whether or not the winner has been identified.

California Lottery officials look for person who bought $2.2M-winning ticket at SoCal store

The Saturday night draw also yielded other major prizes, including two $21,000 tickets sold at stores in San Jose and Gardena.

You can find April 30’s winning SuperLotto Plus numbers below:

  • 3
  • 15
  • 21
  • 35
  • 46
  • 18

Under California law , lottery winners are not able to hide their identity and must come forward publicly to claim their prize.

The store did not immediately respond to a FOX 5 request for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 6

Edyrose
4d ago

GOD bless who ever bought that ticket.I gotta say wish I bought it.My life has always been a struggle just keeping a place to live and raising 3 grand children we have to move again because the owner raised rent again.So we will be motel and sleeping in our van while looking for a rental.

Reply(3)
3
Jennifer Frazier
4d ago

I feel you !! Our owners raised our rent 200 dollars!!! And now working two jobs!!!! It’s miserable 😖 so frustrating!!!! I can’t win a ticket for a scratch off!! My mom says to keep praying but I swear he blesses everyone around me but me lol 😂 you just gotta keep going on!! Although I swear I’m in the wrong state !!! I’d love to move to Arizona or Nevada it’s cheaper

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gardena, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
FOXBusiness

Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 is about to expire

The clock is ticking on a winning Powerball ticket that hasn't been turned in yet. If it's not redeemed next week, it will expire. The ticket from the April 24, 2021, drawing is worth $150,000. The winning numbers were 22-36-48-59-61 with a Powerball number of 22. Nobody has claimed the...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Eleven#The California Lottery#Socal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy