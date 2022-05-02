ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

BGPD responds to homicide downtown, 1 dead

By Lexi Schweinert
wnky.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Bowling Green Police Department responded to a homicide at 19 E. 13th Ave. in downtown Bowling Green on Sunday night at 5:40 p.m. When...

www.wnky.com

Comments / 1

Related
WKYT 27

One dead, one charged in overnight Lexington shooting.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead, and another is charged with murder after an overnight shooting in Lexington Sunday, May 1. Officers said they got the call around midnight. When they reached the area of Versailles Road, they found a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds. That man, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Bowling Green Police locate missing teenager

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: Bowling Green Police say that Zachary Pittman has been found safe. Bowling Green Police need help finding a missing boy. Police say Zachary Pittman is 13 years old and is missing from the Woodhurst area. Police also say Zachary is 5′8″, weighs 110 pounds...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Stolen Catalytic Converters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters from a local automotive repair shop. Officers say in the early morning hours of Monday April 25, 2022 two suspects were seen on surveillance stealing catalytic converters from four vehicles belonging to customers of the repair shop.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Bowling Green, KY
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bgpd
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KRMG

Missing wolf hybrids prompt warning from police in Kentucky

MORGANFIELD, Ky. — Police and animal control officers in Morganfield, Kentucky, are warning people about three wolf hybrids that are on the loose. The Morganfield Police Department shared photos of the animals Wednesday, saying that the wolf hybrids are privately owned and escaped from their shelter and fencing. The...
MORGANFIELD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
103GBF

Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights At Another Vehicle In Kentucky?

Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVQ

Former funeral home owner/director indicted

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The former owner/director of a funeral home in Middlesboro has been indicted on charges of violating trust provision and theft, according to WRIL Radio. The report says a Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Donald Clyde Creech on 38 counts of violating the trust provision of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy