Marvin Bagley III arrived in Detroit just before the trade deadline and it looked like a very smart move by Troy Weaver almost immediately. The 23-year-old, former No. 2 overall pick averaged 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 18 games with the Pistons and seemed to have a natural chemistry with both of Detroit's willing guards, Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes. Bagley immediately asserted himself as a lob threat and showed that he can score in a lot of different ways while on the floor with starters or reserves.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO