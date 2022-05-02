WPIAL boys lacrosse standings, playoff clinchings through May 1, 2022

Keystone Oaks at South Park, ppd. Aliquippa at St. Joseph, ppd. Carmichaels at Waynesburg, ppd. Fox Chapel at Bethel Park, ppd. Jefferson-Morgan at California, ppd. Leechburg at River Valley, (n) Ligonier Valley 17, Homer-Center 7. New Brighton 9, Rochester 1. North Allegheny 6, Mars 2. North Allegheny 10, Shaler 9.
Brooke Boehmer hit the game-tying three-run homer and Mary Langston followed with the game-winning RBI double as Mt. Lebanon scored four runs in the top of the seventh to beat Canon-McMillan, 9-8, and clinch the Section 1-6A softball title outright Thursday. It’s the first section crown for Mt. Lebanon since...
Second verse, same as the first. The first Section 1-4A meeting between the Freeport and Burrell softball teams last Friday was a pitchers’ duel between Burrell’s Katie Armstrong and Sydney Selker. Each struck out 19 in the 1-0 Bucs victory. Both pitchers again were solid in Thursday’s rematch...
When Charleroi Area High School first entered the annual BotsIQ competition in 2014, the school nearly came in last place. Eight years later, to the shock of many team members, Charleroi was crowned “grand champion” of the regional high school robotics competition. “Everyone was surprised and excited because...
Three Mercer County basketball players were named to the All-State Basketball teams. In Class 1A, Farrell's Lamont Samuels was a third-team pick. In Class 2A Kennedy Catholic's Elijah Harden was named to the first-team and Malik Lampkins-Rudolph was named to the second-team.
Comments / 0