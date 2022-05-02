ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama hunt for missing prison inmate and guard

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS police are searching for an escaped inmate who is facing murder charges, and a guard who may have helped him. Inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicki White were last seen on Friday morning at the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in Alabama. Ms White said she was taking...

www.bbc.com

WJHG-TV

Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team and K9 Lulu found the inmate in a wooded area off of Old Landfill Road in DeFuniak Springs, according to a WCSO Facebook post. Sheriff’s...
WAAY-TV

New video shows Casey White, Vicky White driving to site where they abandoned vehicle

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released new surveillance footage showing the escape of Vicky White and Casey White. The latest video shows them about 9:49 a.m. in a sheriff’s office vehicle driving through the intersection of Huntsville Road and Cox Creek Parkway. They left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:41 a.m. That’s when Vicky White said she was taking Casey White for a court proceeding. That’s been determined to be a lie.
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
WRBL News 3

MCSO Correctional Officer remains in custody after being accused of providing contraband to inmates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer is now being held in the Harris County jail. Brianna Talley was scheduled to appear in Muscogee County municipal court this morning. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau launched an investigation that led to Talley being charged with violation of oath and […]
The Independent

Former prison governor jailed over ‘intimate’ WhatsApp messages to inmate

A former prison governor who exchanged “intimate” WhatsApp messages with an inmate “in the course of a highly inappropriate relationship” has been jailed for eight months.Victoria Laithwaite, 47, sent messages to 30-year-old prisoner James Chalmers after problems in her marriage, Northampton Crown Court heard.Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was at the time governor of category C prison HMP Onley in Northamptonshire, while Chalmers was there serving a prison sentence of two years and nine months.Chalmers, of Coventry, was sentenced on Thursday to two years in prison for having a mobile phone in prison and for sending messages from prison without authority.Judge...
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY

