Alabama hunt for missing prison inmate and guard

US police are searching for an escaped inmate who is facing murder charges, and a guard who may have helped him. Inmate Casey White and corrections officer Vicki White were last seen on Friday morning at the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in Alabama. Ms White said she was taking...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team and K9 Lulu found the inmate in a wooded area off of Old Landfill Road in DeFuniak Springs, according to a WCSO Facebook post. Sheriff’s...
Newly released images in the manhunt for an escaped Alabama murder suspect show the copper Ford SUV escaped Casey Cole White and his alleged accomplice, a corrections official named Vicky White, were last seen traveling in. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said they are not related but share a "special...
THE shocking moment a female corrections officer helped her 6'9" convict "lover" escape jail was caught on camera as police warn that the pair could be armed with an AR-15 and shotgun. Vicki White, 56, is seen in surveillance video holding the door open for a shackled Casey White, 38,...
The stepmom of a New Hampshire girl missing for more than two years is facing new criminal charges unrelated to the case. The girl, Harmony Montgomery, who would now be 7 years old, has not been seen since the fall of 2019, when she was 5, police said. On Tuesday...
Only on WAAY 31, the mother of missing Lauderdale County corrections officer describes her last morning with Vicky White. Pat Davis said her daughter had been staying with her for five weeks, ever since her daughter sold her home. She didn't notice anything different about Vicky leading up to her disappearance.
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has released new surveillance footage showing the escape of Vicky White and Casey White. The latest video shows them about 9:49 a.m. in a sheriff’s office vehicle driving through the intersection of Huntsville Road and Cox Creek Parkway. They left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:41 a.m. That’s when Vicky White said she was taking Casey White for a court proceeding. That’s been determined to be a lie.
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer is now being held in the Harris County jail. Brianna Talley was scheduled to appear in Muscogee County municipal court this morning. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau launched an investigation that led to Talley being charged with violation of oath and […]
A former prison governor who exchanged “intimate” WhatsApp messages with an inmate “in the course of a highly inappropriate relationship” has been jailed for eight months.Victoria Laithwaite, 47, sent messages to 30-year-old prisoner James Chalmers after problems in her marriage, Northampton Crown Court heard.Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was at the time governor of category C prison HMP Onley in Northamptonshire, while Chalmers was there serving a prison sentence of two years and nine months.Chalmers, of Coventry, was sentenced on Thursday to two years in prison for having a mobile phone in prison and for sending messages from prison without authority.Judge...
There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
RICHMOND, Calif. — A former teacher at a California charter school accused of engaging in sexual acts with minors was charged with 29 counts of child molestation. Prosecutors announced the charges against Anessa Gower in a news release, saying Gower was a biology teacher at Making Waves Academy in Richmond when the alleged acts occurred from 2021-2022.
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
