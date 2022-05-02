Alabama hunt for missing prison inmate and guard

A former prison governor who exchanged “intimate” WhatsApp messages with an inmate “in the course of a highly inappropriate relationship” has been jailed for eight months.Victoria Laithwaite, 47, sent messages to 30-year-old prisoner James Chalmers after problems in her marriage, Northampton Crown Court heard.Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was at the time governor of category C prison HMP Onley in Northamptonshire, while Chalmers was there serving a prison sentence of two years and nine months.Chalmers, of Coventry, was sentenced on Thursday to two years in prison for having a mobile phone in prison and for sending messages from prison without authority.Judge...

