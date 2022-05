URBANA, Mo. (KY3) - The Urbana Rural Fire Department is going through with making some needed upgrades but is going into some serious debt to do it. The Urbana Rural Fire Department is 100 percent volunteer-run and covers parts of Dallas and Hickory counties. The department is in the process of adding a new 40′ by 18′ engine bay to its station in Hickory County. The goal is to move a larger truck with a 1500-gallon water capacity from the station in Urbana to station two. The engine they currently have at station two is a smaller truck that holds 1000 gallons of water.

URBANA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO