Meghan Reddy wants to use her role as a 500 Festival Princess to inspire other young girls. “I’m going into finance and females are underrepresented in the industry,” said Reddy, who is majoring in finance and international business at Indiana University. “I’m always looking for ways to give back and promote diversity in that sense. The Princess program feels like a great way to tap into female empowerment and work more closely with younger kids.”

HAMILTON, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO