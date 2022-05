Talitha Vickers has been delivering compelling news coverage to North Carolina for almost a decade. She now announced that she is leaving WXII 12 News, surprising Winston-Salem residents. The experienced journalist is a big part of the local community. So, the news of her departure from the NBC affiliate naturally received many queries. WXII viewers want to know why she is leaving, where she is going next, or if she is retiring. Fortunately for her followers, Talitha Vickers answered most of these questions.

