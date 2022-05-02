ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham police arrest wife in shootout of rival NC drug cartels that killed 2, deputies say

By Ciara Lankford
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEGni_0fQ4exgW00

GREEN LEVEL, N.C. (WJZY) — The wife of one of the suspected killers in a North Carolina shootout between rival drug cartels that ended with two men dead — including a teacher — has been arrested in connection to the case.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Santana Monique Stewart, who is the wife of Steven Alexander Stewart Jr. and sister of Barney Harris, was taken into custody by Durham police on Saturday.

She has been charged with obstruction of justice in connection to the deadly shooting that happened at 12:52 a.m. April 8, 2021, at a mobile home park in the 1000 block of Wyatt Road in Alamance County.

Community shocked by death of NC coach, teacher killed in shootout with Mexican drug cartel

The incident was described by Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson as an “old Western shootout” and he said the mobile home was a “stash house.”

Barney Harris, who was a high school Spanish teacher and coach at Union Academy Charter School near Charlotte, was found dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCagk_0fQ4exgW00
Coach Barney Harris had been teaching at Union Academy for four years and was also the head varsity basketball and track and field coach, according to the school. His sister has now been arrested by Durham police. (File Photo)

Alonzo Beltran Lara, 18, was found shot at the scene but later died at the hospital.

Johnson said last year that Lara was the drug runner who lived in the trailer with one other person. Deputies said they believe Harris entered the mobile home while no one was there and waited for Lara to arrive.

When Lara finally arrived, his hands and feet were bound, Johnson said.

Suspect wanted in deadly NC shootout involving teacher and Mexican drug cartel

Lara was found with two gunshot wounds to the back of the head in what appears to be an execution-style killing, deputies said.

Harris was found in the bedroom and had been shot multiple times. He was wearing a vest, gloves, and a face covering. About 30 shell casings were found in and outside of the trailer, and three other mobile homes were struck by gunfire. Multiple guns were used, the sheriff’s office said.

The trailer had been ransacked, and deputies said they found about a kilo of cocaine near Lara at the scene.

Steven Alexander Stewart Jr., 32, of Waynesboro, was arrested in 2021 and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. He is believed to be one of the killers, officials said.

Stewart is the brother-in-law of Harris.

The sheriff said this incident was the result of a conflict between two rival criminal enterprises.

Santana Monique Stewart, who is the most recent arrest made in this case, was issued a $10,000 secured bond. Her next court date is on July 20, 2022, in Alamance County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 17

Woman charged in deadly shooting at NC sweepstakes parlor, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged on Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Arthur Little, 52, of Winston-Salem. She is currently being held at […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS 17

Arrests in NC traffic stop spark controversy

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Graham traffic stop became a chaotic scene and ended with the arrests of three people. The incident happened on April 21. just before 2:30 p.m. at The Pines Apartments in Graham. Devonte Woods says he was pulling back into the Pines Apartments on Ivery Road when a police officer pulled […]
GRAHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Alamance County, NC
City
Durham, NC
Alamance County, NC
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Cartel#Shooting#Durham Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Wjzy#Mexican#Spanish
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS 17

CBS 17

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy