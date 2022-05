(ABC 6 News) -- A longtime coach is close to coming back to the KoMets. Pending board approval, Larry Hegerle -- who led KoMets girls volleyball for 18 seasons -- will take the helm once again for Kasson-Mantorville. Hegerle retired in 2013, paving the way for Adam VanOort to take over. VanOort led K-M to a Class AAA title game appearance this past season, a loss in three sets to Marshall.

MANTORVILLE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO