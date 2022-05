The America East announced this year's regular-season lacrosse awards and several Bearcats were honored on both the women's and men's sides. On the women's side, four Bearcats were honored. At the top for BU was junior attack Kenna Newman who received second-team all-conference honors. Newman, a Corning-Painted Post grad, led the team with 42 points on 17 assists and 25 goals.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO