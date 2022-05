OSWEGO – Defending track champion Dave Shullick Jr. will be chasing rare company come Opening Day as the North Ridgeville, OH shoe aims to start his title defense by joining legendary drivers Ronnie Lux, Todd Gibson, Nolan Swift, Jim Shampine, Doug Heveron, Bentley Warren, Greg Furlong, and Otto Sitterly, among those to win five or more consecutive Oswego Speedway Supermodified features.

