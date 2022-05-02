ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

4 Ways The Church Has Changed in the 21st Century

By lishaashford
Odyssey
Odyssey
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pR3ma_0fQ4dox000

The Church and Christianity has been changing the world we live in for hundreds of years; from the Crucifixion of Jesus, the reign and conversion of Constantine, to the teachings of Martin Luther, history has been impacted by the Church and its leaders throughout much of history.

But the Church has also gone through some drastic changes over the years as the culture around it is constantly developing. Some may say the Church will always be stuck in its ways, but is that really true? This is not to say that God or Christianity its self has changed, (I believe that God is unchanging) but instead that by human error and our natural tendency to corrupt things, the way we carry out that faith has continuously changed. Growing up in the church, I have even seen it transform. Here are 4 ways the church has changed in just the 21st century.

1. "Relationship" is the new "religion."

For as long as Christianity has existed it's been corrupted by this idea of religion that is less about the God that Christians follow, and more about the subscribers of the religion themselves. Religion has caused people in the Christian faith to become self-righteous, wage wars, push people away, and consequentially miss the whole point. We have all seen the worst of the church through out history. But thankfully, many believers have noticed this corruption of their faith an will not tolerate it any longer. A great number of Christians are deciding to rid of religion and trade it for a relationship with God with the understanding that this was the way it was intended to be all along. The first evidence of this change that I was able to witness on social media was in 2012 when Jefferson Bethke, an author, speaker, and Youtuber posted a video titled "Why I Hate Religion, But Love Jesus." This video consists of his spoken word poetry and now has over 33 Million views on YouTube. In my opinion, it perfectly illustrates this idea of the Church loving God and people instead of being all about rules.

2. Christian music is seriously killing the game

Don't believe me? Check out Wildfire by Fuse, Reckless Love by Cory Asbury, Testify by Jervis Campbell, or So Will I by Hillsong. Christian music was still only organs and hymns until the movement of new Christian music in the 1970s. This is when artists started making Christian music sound a lot more aligned with pop culture, yet with lyrics that were all about Jesus. Since then, it has only continued to revolutionize with bands like Hillsong United, Bethel Music, Jesus Culture, and the list goes on. Even artists like Justin Bieber are noticing these songs. Last month at the Coachella music festival, Justin Bieber covered some popular Christian worship songs at one of the events. Seeing a major celebrity praising God at a festival is certainly not something you see everyday.

3. It seems like everyone is a hipster.

I know it can't just be me that has noticed this sort of "hipster plague" that has come over the Church. It is possible that this is only really a thing in non-denominational churches like my own, but we all know that Christian who always posts those super hip "Sunday OOTD" Snapchats, or those trendy Bible study photos on Instagram. I can't lie, I am probably one of those people. There is no doubting that social media and fashion trends have played a huge part in this aspect of modern-day Church transformation. I think it has a lot to do with the fact that many Christians take after the style of influential churches like Hillsong and Bethel, whose leaders just so happen to be extremely stylish. Now when we think about the modern day church-goer, we no longer envision a perfectly ironed dress and stockings. But instead, it's common to see people show up to Sunday service wearing ripped jeans and Vans.

4. Acceptance is becoming common doctrine.

It seems that many who grew up in the church before acceptance became prevalent were pretty badly burned by the hypocrisy that their religious leaders and communities displayed. Why preach about a savior "who so loved the world" if all we do as Christians is tell others the world they aren't good enough? The successors of this wounded generation decided to finally be the change in the Church and start spreading a message of love. The majority of churches now have doors wide open for anyone to join. Brian Houston, pastor of Hillsong church expressed this sentiment well when he said "my prayer is that we replace anger, criticism, hatred and intolerance with love, understanding, acceptance and kindness. Jesus taught us that holding firm to our convictions, and respecting and appreciating other people who hold different views, are not mutually exclusive." Of course, the Church is still not perfect–and it never will be, but these strides towards becoming more like Jesus and extending love to everyone helps immensely in making this world a better place.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she quit the Catholic Church ‘because they harbored monsters even in their own ranks’

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at the Catholic Church after an affiliated organisation accused her of slandering the faith. According to Right Wing Watch, Ms Greene's fight with the Catholic Church began last week after she told the far-right religious organisation the Church Militant that Catholics who help settle undocumented migrants and refugees are evidence of "Satan controlling the church." "The church is not doing its job, and it's not adhering to the teachings of Christ," she claimed, apparently forgetting the parable of the Good Samaritan. She said the US was so sinful that she was surprised...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Richard Scott

1800-years-old manuscript claims Jesus sometime misused his power.

Image byUnknown - iconographic representation., Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Jesus' childhood has always been a big question mark for biblical scholars because the Bible has only one mention of Jesus in his childhood. But there is an 1800-years-old manuscript that fills this gap.
allthatsinteresting.com

How Tall Was Jesus? According To Researchers, Not Very

While the Bible says nothing about Jesus Christ's height, scholars have a good idea how tall Jesus was based on how average people looked when he was alive. The Bible is filled with information about Jesus Christ. It describes his birthplace, explains his mission on Earth, and paints an intense picture of his crucifixion. But how tall was Jesus?
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Asbury
Person
Jesus
Fox News

Burger King apologizes after Catholics call for boycott over Holy Week ad campaign

Fast food giant Burger King was forced to apologize amid backlash stemming from a Holy Week themed advertising campaign in Spain. "We apologize to all those who have felt offended by our campaign aimed at promoting our vegetable products during Holy Week. Our intention has never been to offend anyone and the immediate withdrawal of the campaign has already been requested," Burger King posted on Twitter on Easter Sunday.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible Church#Hillsong Church#Music Festival#Fashion Trends#Christians
Daily Mail

'The Holy Land is turning into Disneyland': Christians are being driven out of Jerusalem by hate crimes and economic hardship which will leave the site nothing more than a 'tourist theme park'

At Easter the Little Petra guesthouse in the heart of Jerusalem’s Christian quarter should be bustling with pilgrims. Instead, the only ‘guests’ are a group of Jewish settlers who, judging by the charred double doors leading to what was the hotel’s souvenir shop, look like they checked in with cutting equipment.
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

Priest Argues That Jesus Died After Dislocating His Shoulder From Carrying the Cross

The Roman soldier may have not been the one who killed JesusGeralt/Pixabay. The literature present in the Bible states that Jesus had died from a Roman soldier’s spear that reached his heart and made him bleed out. However, one priest believes that the cause of death was not from the spear, but from a wound created whilst Jesus was carrying the heavy cross on his shoulder. The Rev. Prof Pullicino, based in London, has written a scientific paper about his theory and published it in the Catholic Medical Quarterly.
AL.com

Did Jesus ‘Descend into Hell’ after his death?

After Jesus was crucified, did he “Descend into Hell,” as millions of Christians recite during weekly church services in The Apostles’ Creed?. Nearly 2,000 years of Christian tradition and a scriptural reference in 1 Peter 3:19-20 make the case:. “After being made alive, he went and made...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
Fox News

Pope Francis: 'A worldly priest' is just 'a clericalized pagan'

Pope Francis told an audience that any priest that indulges in "worldliness" is no better than a "pagan." The Roman pontiff told the audience at his Thursday homily that "idolatry" was a persisting problem among Christians, though not always easily recognizable. The pope claimed that "spiritual worldliness," "pragmatism," and "functionalism" all continued to dilute and corrupt both clergy and laity.
RELIGION
NBC News

A plane full of singing Christians, a viral critique — and a very revealing backlash

In theory, the U.S. has separation of church and state. In practice, public displays of Christianity are generally treated as wholesome, quintessential Americana. Non-Christian religions in the public sphere, in contrast, are often treated as curiosities at best and threats at worst. Religious minorities are told — implicitly or explicitly — that they aren’t entirely American and that America isn’t for them.
RELIGION
Fox News

Revive your faith through true worship

The Bible tells us, "Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom" (2 Corinthians 3:17) and that "God has not given us a spirit of fear, but one of power and love and sound mind" (2 Timothy 1:7). As Christians, we must take stock of our lives and...
RELIGION
Odyssey

Odyssey

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Odyssey's mission is to affect positive social change by inviting people to share their perspectives, sharpen their opinions, and participate in meaningful conversations with others surrounding the topics they care about most. For more Odyssey content, sign up for our newsletter here: https://info.theodysseyonline.com/newsletter

 https://www.theodysseyonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy