Severe Weather Statement issued for Lynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 22:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 10:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 1100 PM CDT. Target Area: McDonald The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas Elk River near Tiff City affecting McDonald County. Spring River near Waco affecting Jasper County. Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. Spring River above Baxter Springs affecting Cherokee County. For the Elk River Basin...including Tiff City...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Spring River Basin...including Baxter Springs, Waco, Carthage...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Elk River near Tiff City. * WHEN...Until late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, flooding occurs on H Highway and at the intersection of Highways 59 and 90. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 PM CDT Thursday was 21.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.0 feet on 10/10/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

