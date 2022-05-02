ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
May Day protest on Strip calling for immigration reform

By Jeremy Chen, KTNV Staff
Calling for more decisive action on immigration. Workers marched on the Las Vegas Strip demanding a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

“We are marching here to urge the Biden administration and Congress to provide a pathway to citizenship for all these undocumented folks.”

Dozens of workers and community activists marched down the Las Vegas Strip calling for immigration reform. They want to see a permanent resolution for undocumented immigrants.

“We’ve been waiting for more than 30 years for a pathway to citizenship. We need it now.”

Jose Rivera is part of Make the Road Nevada, a nonprofit aimed at empowering working-class immigrant communities. He says many undocumented immigrants work in the hospitality industry that powers the southern Nevada economy.

“These workers, essential workers have been keeping this city from relapsing,” he said.

The Migration Policy Institute estimates there are about 165 thousand undocumented immigrants in Nevada, putting the population in the top half of all states. Rivera says it’s a significant number and they want their voices to be visible, especially to people passing by.

“You’re vacationing here today and I’m sorry we’re disrupting your vacation, but this whole government is disrupting our lives,” he said.

He encourages anyone to spread the word about immigration reform.

“Please do not back down. Use your voice. You have a beautiful voice. Use it and spread awareness now,” Rivera said.

The marchers also called for the end to Title 42, where migrants can be quickly expelled on public health grounds without allowing them to ask for asylum.

Comments / 20

Max Frisch
4d ago

"demanding a pathway to citizenship"? it already exists - enter the country legally and wait for your turn. and if you're seeking asylum, don't sneak in with help of human traffickers, but go to any of the designated ports of entry. simple? of course, if you respect the laws of this country.

Reply
21
Deth Bounnhingyong
4d ago

we need a minimum 20 dollar and hr here in Vegas for culinary worker. The culinary forces us to Vote blue every dam year. Look what that has done to us. one of the lowest minimum wage states, yet this year our housing/ cost of living has triple in 2 years.

Reply(5)
3
Lori Woo
3d ago

This country already has immigration laws and just because illegals chose to ignore them doesn't mean we need to change laws to fit their needs!! It would be like murderers protesting that laws for people convicted of murder should change so they can be out of prison sooner. It doesn't work like that! Respect our LAWS...immigrants! Come legal path or don't come! Not up to our country to change laws to make them legal!!

Reply
3
