May Day protest on Strip calling for immigration reform

Calling for more decisive action on immigration. Workers marched on the Las Vegas Strip demanding a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

“We are marching here to urge the Biden administration and Congress to provide a pathway to citizenship for all these undocumented folks.”

Dozens of workers and community activists marched down the Las Vegas Strip calling for immigration reform. They want to see a permanent resolution for undocumented immigrants.

“We’ve been waiting for more than 30 years for a pathway to citizenship. We need it now.”

Jose Rivera is part of Make the Road Nevada, a nonprofit aimed at empowering working-class immigrant communities. He says many undocumented immigrants work in the hospitality industry that powers the southern Nevada economy.

“These workers, essential workers have been keeping this city from relapsing,” he said.

The Migration Policy Institute estimates there are about 165 thousand undocumented immigrants in Nevada, putting the population in the top half of all states. Rivera says it’s a significant number and they want their voices to be visible, especially to people passing by.

“You’re vacationing here today and I’m sorry we’re disrupting your vacation, but this whole government is disrupting our lives,” he said.

He encourages anyone to spread the word about immigration reform.

“Please do not back down. Use your voice. You have a beautiful voice. Use it and spread awareness now,” Rivera said.

The marchers also called for the end to Title 42, where migrants can be quickly expelled on public health grounds without allowing them to ask for asylum.

