The SPCA is investigating a weekend fire in Schuylkill County. The home along Trout Run Drive had been under investigation for animal cruelty and officials seized nearly a hundred animals living in filth on Thursday. They have been working on getting the rest of the animals these past few days. Firefighters are still looking for a cause and the owner of the property is expected to be fined and cited in Schuylkill County.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO