Wildfires in New Mexico have exploded across rural areas near the cities of Santa Fe and Albuquerque.In the space of a week, the combined Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire has grown from 80 square miles to more than 180 square miles, east of Santa Fe.On Monday, mandatory evacuations were expanded to more towns surrounding the blaze with high winds expected to spread the blaze further. On Sunday evening the fire’s perimeter was 30 per cent contained, according to InciWeb, a government fire database.The fire is expected to grow this week with high winds pushing the flames into new territory...

