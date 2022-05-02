ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

SSISD to hold special session on pay

 4 days ago
SSISD school board will hold a special meeting on May 3 to discuss compensation. SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING TUESDAY,...

PJC Board of Regents discusses ADA bathroom renovation

The Paris Junior College Board of Regents considered competitive sealed proposals for the faculty housing and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) restroom renovation project. Bids were received from two companies. After discussion, the regents voted to separate the housing from the ADA renovation and reach out to the two companies...
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Pay Increases Approved For All SSISD Employees

Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees Tuesday approved pay increases for all district employees during a special meeting. Sulphur Springs ISD Superintendent Michael Lamb asked the school board to consider approving a set pay increase for all SSISD teachers (and other employees on the same compensation plan, including nurses, librarians, counselors, testing coordinators and law enforcement officers) and a percentage increase for those on the five other compensation plans. The proposal was made as a means to retain current staff and become more competitive for recruitment purposes.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Como-Pickton CISD celebrates district awards

Como-Pickton Consolidated ISD held their yearly district awards. The following awards were given:. 2022 Elementary Teacher of the Year – Dusty O’Bryan; presented by Principal Cassie Bland. 2022 Junior High Teacher of the Year – Katie Carr; presented by Principal Jennifer Rock. 2022 High School Teacher of...
PICKTON, TX
