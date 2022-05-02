ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ledge, MI

Mitten Misfits: Grand Ledge woman takes in at-risk and senior farm animals

By Sarah Al-Shaikh
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NoZww_0fQ4bW5E00

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. ( WLNS ) — At Mitten Misfits, behind every stall there’s a story.

“We took him because he was blind,” Victoria Worthy, the owner of the farm, said about one of her animals.

Some of the farm animals have been abandoned or their previous owners surrendered them. Others experienced animal cruelty.

“This scar on his nose is because his original owner let his halter grow into his face,” Worthy said about one of the horses.

But at Mitten Misfits , no matter the age or health issues, all these farm animals are cared for.

“Joe’s got a lot of leg issues. Dakota’s got arthritis. Most of our horses are on medications,” Worthy said.

Worthy is the woman behind the farm. She said she’s always had a love for animals and fostered hundreds of dogs, cats, rabbits and other animals.

But she never knew she’d have an animal sanctuary. It wasn’t until she was asked to take in a couple of goats and the rest was history.

“Eight horses and one donkey. We have three pot belly pigs, two chickens, a rooster and a peacock. Three goats and then we have five barn cats,” Worthy said.

Worthy said she now can’t imagine her life without this.

“If you have a bad day, it’s like they sense it and they just reach out even more,” Worthy said.

She’s built a family at Mitten Misfits. A family Worthy said will surely keep growing as the years go on.

“These guys give so much and everybody that walks through this barn releases. They’re just so loving. We just want them to live out a gentle free life,” Worthy said.

Mitten Misfits is always looking for volunteers, and Worthy encourages people to come down and show these farm animals some love.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Ledge, MI
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Grand Ledge, MI
Lifestyle
One Green Planet

Animal Rescue in Massachusetts Looking For Homes For Kerry Cattle Saved From Abusive Farm

Eight very rare ‘Kerry’ cattle were saved from a farm in Amherst, Massachusetts after they were found in need of dire medical attention. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is now caring for eight rescued cattle and searching for forever homes. Animal welfare officers were called to investigate a farm in Amherst and were shocked when they found the animals in horrible conditions, and one of the cattle had already died.
AMHERST, MA
K945

Don’t Touch These Worms They Can Hurt You and Your Pets

Last year I discovered Hammerhead flatworms. I had never heard of these worms until I started seeing them pop up all over my newsfeed. The "invasive species" of worms are popping up all over Louisiana due to the recent rain. The bad part is that it is going to get worse and we just started seeing them. These worms aren't little by any means, they can get up to a foot long.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Animals#Animal Cruelty#Volunteers#Animal Sanctuary#Mitten Misfits
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Yard Plants That Will Repel All Types Of Unwanted Bugs

If your yard is a hotspot for insects that are a nuisance, there are some plants that you can put out that will help you get rid of them. I don't know about you, but during the summer, my yard becomes infested with insects from mosquitos to ants and ticks to spiders. No one really wants those bugs living in your yard and ruining your fun outside. Sure, you can go out and buy bug spray for your lawn, but that can get pretty expensive after a while. So what can you do to get rid of these uninvited guests with minimal cost and effort?
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Santa Barbara Edhat

Foster Home Needed for 8 Puppies

FOSTER HOME NEEDED: We Would love to take these eight puppies into rescue they are half Australian shepherd / Doberman mix. If you are able to open your home and heart to these eight adorable puppies please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org and submit a foster application or if you’re currently fostering please message as soon as possible thank you.
PETS
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy