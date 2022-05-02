Mitten Misfits: Grand Ledge woman takes in at-risk and senior farm animals

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. ( WLNS ) — At Mitten Misfits, behind every stall there’s a story.

“We took him because he was blind,” Victoria Worthy, the owner of the farm, said about one of her animals.

Some of the farm animals have been abandoned or their previous owners surrendered them. Others experienced animal cruelty.

“This scar on his nose is because his original owner let his halter grow into his face,” Worthy said about one of the horses.

But at Mitten Misfits , no matter the age or health issues, all these farm animals are cared for.

“Joe’s got a lot of leg issues. Dakota’s got arthritis. Most of our horses are on medications,” Worthy said.

Worthy is the woman behind the farm. She said she’s always had a love for animals and fostered hundreds of dogs, cats, rabbits and other animals.

But she never knew she’d have an animal sanctuary. It wasn’t until she was asked to take in a couple of goats and the rest was history.

“Eight horses and one donkey. We have three pot belly pigs, two chickens, a rooster and a peacock. Three goats and then we have five barn cats,” Worthy said.

Worthy said she now can’t imagine her life without this.

“If you have a bad day, it’s like they sense it and they just reach out even more,” Worthy said.

She’s built a family at Mitten Misfits. A family Worthy said will surely keep growing as the years go on.

“These guys give so much and everybody that walks through this barn releases. They’re just so loving. We just want them to live out a gentle free life,” Worthy said.

Mitten Misfits is always looking for volunteers, and Worthy encourages people to come down and show these farm animals some love.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.