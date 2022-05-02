Wiel lifts Rockers past Dirty Birds

HIGH POINT— Xander Wiel produced all of the Rockers scoring with two long balls, the second a go-ahead, two-run homerin the eighth as High Point defeated Charleston 3-2 Sunday in the finale of a three-game series Sunday at Truist Point stadium.

Facing reliever Justin Miller and coming to bat after Quicny Latiomore singled, Wiel lifted a high drive that stayed just inside the left field foul pole for his fourth homer of the season, putting the Rockers ahead 3-1.

“I faced that guy the other night and knew that he threw the ball across the plate at a weird angle,” Wiel said. “So, it’s a little different visual from that guy, I was trying to get something from the middle of the plate in. I got a pitch I could handle and put a good swing on it.”

Wiel tied the score 1-1 in the sixth with a homer to left off starter Kevin Hergret, who struck out Wiel on two previous at bats.

“That guy had been beating me with his fastball,” Wiel said. “I was talking to Logan (Morrison) in here getting ready to hit and just came up with a good approach in that third at-bat.”

The victory gave the Rockers two wins in three games against the Dirty Birds and five in six games for the week as they improved to 7-3. Charleston dipped to 6-4.

“You know, they were trying to throw fastballs on the inner half of the plate to beat Xander,” Rockers manager Keefe said. “And when they didn’t hit their spots, the damage was done. And the same with Quincy (who hit two homers on Saturday).”

The Rockers held on as reliever Chasen Bradford got out of a jam after allowing a run in the ninth. He allowed singles to the first two batters, who advanced on a sacrifice bunt. A sacrifice fly allowed one run to score. High Point looked as if it would get out of the inning without further drama when a grounder was hit to shortstop but Tyler Ladendorf’s throw was late to first, giving the dirty bird two runners. Bradford then forced a flyout that ended the game and earned a save as Adam Choplick, who worked the eighth, got the win

“The long ball saved us today but our pitchers are throwing the absolute heck out of the ball,” Keefe said. “Charleston is a good club and they are going to put the ball in play. Bradford faced six hitters and threw nine pitches because he was in attack mode trying to throw strikes. But now maybe it’s good for him to know when his stuff isn’t going to play that he may need to change it up a bit and throw some offspeed stuff.”

Rockers starter Jheyson Manzeuta gave just one run, that in the fifth, but was prevented from having a messer inning in large part by a wild double play that included a forceout at home, a throw to first trying to get the batter and a throw back to home that enabled catcher Chris Proctor to tag out the runner trying to score all the way from second.

Manzueta allowed five hits, struck out two and walked two. Ryan Dull retired the side in order in the sixth inning on eight pitches (seven for strikes). Jonathan Crawford got out of trouble after issuing two walks in the seventh, and Adam Choplick allowed a walk in a scoreless eighth.

“The biggest key to the game is the eighth,” Keefe said. “Nick Longhi (who hit a homer on Saturday) is up and he’s hot. He’s seeing the ball well. Chop’s got him 3-2 and it’s lets see if we can get him to chase something in the dirt. Because if he doesn’t, we don’t mind pitching to the next guy. What you don’t want to do is give a fastball up because then he’s going to drive it.”

Before the game, the Rockers announced a series of player moves headlined by the release of outfielder Jared Mitchell, who had been a regular with the team since 2019 but had seen little action this season.

Relief pitcher Max McDowell was also released while outfielder Lian Scafariello was activated, outfielder Camden Williams was signed and infielder Logan Morrison and pitcher Cooper Casad were put on the 7-day injured list.

Mitchell came to the Rockers in a trade with Sugar Land in the middle of the 2019 season. Last year, he hit 14 home runs and had a franchise-record 27 stolen bases in 29 attempts. In 160 games with the Rockers, he hit 20 home runs, drove in 87 runs, hit five triples and stole 37 bases in 42 attempts while batting .233.

This season, he dropped to the bottom of the outfielder depth chart and had played in one game, going 0-for-3 at the plate.

McDowell, a rookie, pitched two scoreless innings with two walks in two appearances.

Scafariello, who joined the Rockers before the 2022 season began, missed the first eight games while on the injured list. He started for the first time on Sunday, going 0 for 3 with a walk and two strikeouts.

Starting pitcher Casad joins relief pitchers Johnny Barbato, Austin Glorius and Joe Johnson on the injured list. Casad’s time on the injury list is retroactive to Thursday when he started against Lancaster and went five innings in picking up the win while giving up his first two earned runs in two starts for 11 innings.

Williamson is a Greensboro native and Dudley High School graduate who played college baseball at N.C. A&T. The lefthanded hitter had an outstanding collegiate career, batting .267 with 13 home runs and 71 RBI.

Morrison saw action in five games this season before going on the injured list retroactive to Friday. He is hitting .216 (4 for 19) with two doubles and two RBI.

The Rockers return to action Tuesday against Long Island in the start of the a three-game series that wraps of a season-opening 13-game home stand.

