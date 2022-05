Sometimes the Guardians have their hands firmly on the handle of the broom. Sometimes they are at the other end of it being pushed unceremoniously into a dustpan. The Guardians gained a split in their doubleheader with the San Diego Padres on May 4 at Progressive Field when Steven Kwan drove in Owen Miller with a single to right field in the bottom of the 10th inning of the nightcap to snatch a 6-5 victory. The Guardians scored three times in the bottom of the eighth to tie the score, 5-5.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO