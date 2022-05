It’s hard enough to throw a no-hitter at the high school baseball level, let alone the college or professional ranks. On May 2, two Lorain County baseball teams had their starters pitch no-no’s. The first team was Avon, with senior ace and Cincinnati baseball commit Gavin Ehrhardt cruising through seven frames, only needing 85 pitches in a 4-0 victory over Midview. Ehrhardt struck out nine and walked two batters in his second career no-hitter, tossing one in the 2021 campaign during the playoffs.

