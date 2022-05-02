ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Crime Stoppers looking for information on a 2021 homicide in American Twp.

By Todd Cummins
hometownstations.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Allen County Sheriff's detectives and Crime Stoppers need the public’s help in cracking a 2021 homicide. They are looking for any tips that will...

www.hometownstations.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify man killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the man killed in a shooting earlier this week.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:08 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 100 block Whitethorne Avenue on the report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found the male victim, now […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Victim identified in Hamilton Avenue shooting

Watch an earlier report on the shooting in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The identity of a man found shot to death inside a car at the Hamilton STEM Academy has been released. Columbus police said Tuesday the victim was Keeyon Capers, 27. His death marked the 39th homicide in the city this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Allen County, OH
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Shooting#Violent Crime#American Twp
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC4 Columbus

27-year-old indicted for killing Tolen Flowers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 27-year-old woman was indicted Thursday for her alleged involvement in the shooting death of Tolen L. Flowers. Shawnquita Howard, of Columbus, is accused of shooting the 30-year-old victim in the head near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Spring Street on April 16, according to court records with the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

21-year-old in jail indicted in connection with second murder

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man in jail on murder charges has been indicted in another death. Pickerington police announced Wednesday that Avonte Sanford, 21, has been indicted by a Fairfield County grand jury on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability in connection with the shooting death of James […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man found shot in east Columbus overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Saturday east of downtown Columbus near Green Acres. Police say that just after 2:15am, officers found a 64-year-old man at the 700 block of Seymour Ave. in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The man was transported […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man indicted after shooting female driver in head

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was indicted Tuesday after he allegedly shot a woman while she was driving. Jordan Slocum, 30, was indicted for attempted murder Tuesday for allegedly shooting a woman in the head as she was driving both of them on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, around 3:25 […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy