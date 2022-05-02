ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian shares decline over 1% ahead of cenbank meeting

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago

May 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell more than 1% on Monday in broad-based selling, as investors braced for a central bank policy meeting where it is widely expected to hike interest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1.3% at 7,338.40 by 0056 GMT after rising 1.1% on Friday, with technology and gold stocks leading the decline.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to raise interest rates on Tuesday, joining a long list of central banks now expected to tighten policies at a much faster pace than previously thought to tame surging inflation, a Reuters poll found.

Australian consumer prices surged at the fastest annual pace in two decades last quarter, likely prompting the central bank to move towards normalisation but as a consequence sparking fears of an economic slowdown.

Among losers on the benchmark, technology stocks dropped 3.5% after their U.S. peers fell sharply at the end of last week as the biggest surge in monthly inflation since 2005 spooked investors already worried about rate hikes.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc lost 3.5%, while Xero Ltd dived more than 4%.

Financials sank 1%, with the “Big Four” lenders losing between 0.5% and 1%.

National Australia Bank lost up to 1.1% as the lender entered a deal with the country’s financial crime regulator to address concerns around suspected serious breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws.

Miners dropped 1.4%, with BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group down between 0.5% and 1.4%.

Meanwhile, Qantas Airways jumped up to 4.4% as the carrier signed a landmark deal with Airbus SE to buy 12 A350-1000 planes capable of the world’s longest commercial flights from Sydney to London.

Gold stocks fell almost 2% as bullion prices dipped on pressure from elevated U.S Treasury yields.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.5% to 11,822.76. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Related
Reuters

Australia shares slump as inflation woes hint at more rate hikes

May 6 - Australian shares ended lower on Friday amid a global sell-off with all sectors in red as renewed fears of a faster rate-hike cycle kept risk appetite in check after the country’s central bank raised inflation forecasts drastically. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 2.2% at 7205.6,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks tumble on investor unease over future rate hikes

* Asian equities, currencies fall * Malaysian ringgit slips to lowest in over two years * Rising interest rates could impede economic growth By Tejaswi Marthi May 6 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian stocks and currencies fell sharply on Friday, reversing gains from the previous day, as investors fear rising interest rates could hurt global economic growth, while firmer U.S. dollar and Treasury yields also fuelled risk aversion. The South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar fell over 0.6% each to lead losses among regional currencies, followed by a 0.6% fall in the ringgit which hit its lowest level in over two years. "Reality has sunk in that the Fed is embarking on a very aggressive tightening cycle, despite announcing a temporary slowdown, and there is no guarantee that such a move could bring inflation under control soon enough," said Khoon Goh, Head of Asia research at ANZ Banking Group (Singapore). The Bank of England (BOE) on Thursday hiked interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) while flagging a risk of recession and a double-digit inflation growth in Britain, spooking markets that witnessed a short-lived rally on the back of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike announcement. Southeast Asian central banks have sought to balance raising interest rates off historic lows to tackle inflation while supporting economic growth as the region emerges from a pandemic-driven downturn. Equities in the region were in a sea of red. Singapore's benchmark index fell 1.4% and was headed for its worst day in over two months, while stocks in Thailand slipped 1.1% to hit a near one-month low. Malaysia and Philippines stocks also fell. Goh said that regional markets also came under pressure following the rise in U.S. Treasury yield which breached the 3% mark after data showed that labor market conditions in the U.S. continued to tighten. This led yield on the Singapore 10-year benchmark treasury paper to climb 2.730% to its highest in over six years. The Malaysian 10-year benchmark yield also rose to a more than five-year high of 4.466%. The COVID-19 situation in China also fuelled the risk-off sentiment as the country doubles down on its "zero-COVID" strategy, stoking worries of a further economic downturn. "The (Chinese) economy was barely mentioned in the politburo meeting on Thursday, suggesting that the government will clearly keep, if not strengthen, its dynamic zero-COVID strategy (ZCS) for some time," Nomura analysts said in a note. Meanwhile, oil prices continued their ascent on supply concerns ahead of an imminent European Union embargo on Russian oil. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indian Rupee falls 0.6%, on track for its sharpest fall in one month ** Tokyo consumer prices rise at their fastest pace in 7 years ** The Philippines posts a $5 billion trade deficit in March, its biggest so far this year Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0424 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.31 -11.8 <.N2 0.9 -6.01 4 25> China <CNY=CFXS -0.35 -4.82 <.SS -2.31 -17.66 > EC> India -0.58 -3.09 <.NS -1.36 -5.17 EI> Malaysia -0.59 -4.78 <.KL -0.55 0.43 SE> Philippi -0.12 -2.83 <.PS -0.49 -4.03 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC -0.58 -6.67 <.KS -1.20 -11.16 > 11> Singapor -0.12 -2.63 <.ST -1.28 7.04 e I> Taiwan -0.66 -6.78 <.TW -1.74 -9.95 II> Thailand -0.07 -2.82 <.SE -0.74 -1.59 TI> (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
MARKETS
Reuters

Bank of Canada says strong demand risks higher inflation

OTTAWA, May 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Tuesday said if domestic demand is allowed to get too far ahead of supply, it could risk further boosting inflation, which is at a 31-year high and more than three times the bank’s target. Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Spike in corporate hedging weighs on slumping yuan

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The yuan’s slump has triggered a scramble by Chinese companies to hedge against the risk of further depreciation, which analysts say could add downward pressure on the currency. The yuan’s 4% tumble in April, its steepest monthly drop since foreign exchange reforms of 1994, is being...
MARKETS
Reuters

Russian c.bank sells 550 billion roubles at one-week repo auction

May 4 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 550 billion roubles ($7.99 billion) on offer at a one-week repo auction on Wednesday, facing demand of 1.3 trillion roubles, in a move to help lending institutions manage their liquidity. The cut-off rate was set at 14.15%. ($1 =...
WORLD
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 6 (Reuters) - Residents of Beijing fretted over anti-virus restrictions curbing their movement while also worrying about the dozens of new COVID-19 cases reported daily, as China's leaders threatened action against critics of their zero-tolerance COVID policy. read more. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, senior U.S. officials say they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials told Reuters in recent days they remain...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies firm as dollar slips ahead of Fed's policy decision

* Brazilian industrial production rises in March * Colombian presidential front-runner cancels events * Peruvian mine protesters refuse to talk unless emergency lifted (Adds comments, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal May 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies rose on Tuesday, with South Africa's rand and Brazil's real jumping over 2% each as the dollar slid ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy move, with investors looking for clues on future interest rate hikes. The Fed is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday, and markets are pricing in an aggressive run of hikes as it tries to tame soaring inflation. Riskier currencies tend to take a hit when U.S. rates go up as it takes some of the shine off their carry trade appeal, while growing uncertainty about slowing economic growth in China have only added to the list of worries. "The emerging world is in trouble," said Jesse Rogers, assistant director – economist at Moody's Analytics, adding that higher commodity prices, which seemed like a good thing for most emerging economies just one month ago, are biting back through higher inflation." "Tack the troubles in China and the corrosive effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine onto business sentiment and investment, and the picture is for choppy waters." But as the dollar slid on Tuesday, South Africa's rand jumped from its lowest this year, while Mexico's peso rose 1%. On Monday, Mexican national oil company Pemex reported a $6.17 billion first quarter net profit, reversing a nearly $2 billion loss in the year-ago period, driven by foreign exchange gains, growing output and higher crude prices. Total financial debt at Pemex, one of the world's most indebted oil companies, edged down to $108.1 billion from $109 billion at the end of 2021. Brazil's real recovered from six-week lows to 4.95 per dollar. Data on Tuesday showed industrial production in Brazil rose in March, but ended the first quarter with a negative print, highlighting the challenges for the sector amid problems in global supply chains and a domestic backdrop marked by high interest rates and inflation. As oil prices dropped, Colombia's peso fell 0.5%. The country's central bank raised its inflation forecast for 2022 to 7.1% from 4.3% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Colombian presidential election campaign heated up with Gustavo Petro, the leftist front-runner, canceling events in the country's coffee region on Monday because of what his office said was a plot by a crime gang to attempt to take his life. Peru's sol edged 0.3% higher. Indigenous communities in the country occupying a key copper mine said they would agree to talks to end protests only if the government lifts its emergency order for the region. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1905 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1070.90 -0.15 MSCI LatAm 2292.70 0.55 Brazil Bovespa 106259.17 -0.36 Mexico IPC 51136.14 -1.45 Chile IPSA 4774.64 0.31 Argentina MerVal 89239.00 1.862 Colombia COLCAP 1595.84 0.83 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9632 2.16 Mexico peso 20.2766 0.91 Chile peso 855.5 0.53 Colombia peso 4022.95 -0.50 Peru sol 3.816 0.42 Argentina peso (interbank) 115.8700 -0.11 Argentina peso (parallel) 200.5 0.25 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter and Marguerita Choy)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 slide ahead of Fed decision

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Indexes: Dow up 0.14%, S&P off 0.21%, Nasdaq falls 0.88% (Updates to open) May 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq slipped on Wednesday as growth...
STOCKS
Reuters

Yuan hits 1-1/2-year low as zero-COVID policy rattles investors

(Adds details, comments and table, updates prices) SHANGHAI, May 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened sharply against a strengthening dollar on Friday, touching a 1-1/2-year low as Beijing's pledge to double down its zero-COVID policy hit market sentiment. Both the onshore spot yuan and its offshore counterpart slipped to their weakest levels against the dollar since Nov. 4, 2020. Those sharp declines came despite stronger-than-expected central bank guidance for the yuan. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set its midpoint guidance at a 1-1/2-year low of 6.6332 per dollar, 660 pips or 1% weaker than the previous fix, but 70 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate for the fixing. The slightly stronger-than-expected midpoint, usually interpreted by markets as the official stance on foreign exchange policy, failed to stem the rapid losses in the yuan on Friday. The onshore yuan weakened to a low of 6.6982 per dollar at one point in early trade, not far from the psychologically important 6.7 per dollar, with some market participants saying a breach of that threshold could prompt further losses. By midday, the onshore spot traded at 6.6743 per dollar, 208 pips softer than the previous late session close while its offshore counterpart eased to 6.7107. Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ, said broad dollar strength in light of the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance added pressure to the Chinese currency. "Currently, the yuan is bearing the most depreciation pressure, and such stress may ease in the third quarter of this year," Xing said, expecting the yuan to trade in a range of 6.6 to 6.8 by end-June. Xing and several currency traders noted companies will soon start making dividend payments to overseas shareholders, and such dollar demand could weigh further on the yuan. "However, we should not discount the supportive factors for the yuan ... policymakers would use policy tools to guide the market, which has been somewhat decoupled from the fundamentals," said Marco Sun, chief financial market analyst at MUFG Bank. "If the exchange rate loses its two-way volatility, window guidance may follow," Sun added, expecting the yuan to trade in a range of 6.50 to 6.65 in the second quarter. "Window guidance" refers to requests by regulators to market participants not to aggressively make one-way bets on the currency, which has taken place in the past when the yuan declined heavily. Separately, Beijing's pledge to fight any comments and actions that distort, doubt or deny the country's COVID-19 response policy also dented market sentiment, traders said. The reaffirmation of the zero-COVID policy also roiled stock markets, with major stock indexes plunging in morning trade. The blue chip CSI 300 index fell about 2.6% on Friday morning, heading for its worst session since April 25. "The economy was barely mentioned at the meeting, suggesting Beijing may have become more determined to maintain the zero-COVID strategy," said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura. Lockdowns in dozens of cities across the country during the latest wave of COVID infection, stringent prevention pressures and mobility restrictions have prompted heightened investor concern over wider disruption to economic activity. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.6332 6.5672 -0.99% Spot yuan 6.6743 6.6535 -0.31% Divergence from 0.62% midpoint* Spot change YTD -4.78% Spot change since 2005 24.01% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 101.35 101.8 -0.4 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 103.608 103.752 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.7107 -0.54% * Offshore 6.7736 -2.07% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Lincoln Feast and Sam Holmes.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Indian shares fall nearly 2% on concerns over rate hikes

BENGALURU, May 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares dropped nearly 2% on Friday and were set for their worst week since November, as investors fretted that fast-paced interest rate hikes to tame surging inflation would slow global economic growth. The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 1.82% at 16,378.55, as of...
STOCKS
