Pittsburgh Marathon ends with engagement for DC couple

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
 4 days ago
The Pittsburgh Marathon ended with an engagement for a couple from Washington, D.C.

Sebastian and Katarina moved to D.C. from Austria, and Sebastian said it was his dream to run a marathon in America.

“It’s been a long dream of mine ever since we came to the U.S. to run a marathon here, and I wanted to run a true American classic, so I chose Pittsburgh, and they really didn’t disappoint,” Sebastian said. “Started with rain in the morning, thunderstorms, loads of hills, but I managed to finish in three hours and nine minutes, with a lot of pain. And close to the finish line, I noticed Katarina standing there.”

Katarina said Sebastian told her he needed some special motivation to train and get through the marathon.

“We were talking about and planning for some time to get married, so I thought, to get him through the last miles of the marathon, I’ll hold up a sign,” she said. “Now we’re planning to get married, we’re going to get married back in Austria with our families.”

The couple said ‘thank you’ to Pittsburgh for being a part of their special day!

“I think we should say thank you to Pittsburgh for this amazing day! We will never forget it,” Katarina said.

30,000 runners brave soggy weather for Pittsburgh Marathon

©2022 Cox Media Group

