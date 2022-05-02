ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jackie Robinson All-Star game bat sells for record $1.08 million

By Nexstar Media Wire, Travis Schlepp
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKVwL_0fQ4aCmZ00

( KTLA ) – A bat used by baseball icon Jackie Robinson in the 1949 All-Star game sold at auction for a record price of $1.08 million.

The bat was used in the 1949 All-Star game in Brooklyn in which Robinson hit a double and scored three runs. That year’s midsummer classic also marked the first time Black players were selected for an All-Star game.

No. 42 would go on to finish that season being awarded the National League’s Most Valuable Player.

Robinson kept the bat in his personal collection as a keepsake to commemorate the historic accomplishment.

The bat was purchased by Hunt Auctions at a public auction on behalf of an unnamed private client.

Have some old baseball cards? Here’s what to know before you try to sell

David Hunt, President of Hunt Auctions, said he was honored to be involved in the sale of an important piece of American sports history. Hunt said the sale of the Jackie Robinson bat is part of a growing demand and increased value for the barrier-breaking batsman’s memorabilia.

“For years we have witnessed pricing increase for items related to Robinson’s iconic career and see more room for growth as his legacy is becoming, appropriately so, more significant to each generation of fans,” Hunt said in a news release.

In 2020, Hunt Auctions was involved in the sale of a 1950 Jackie Robinson Brooklyn Dodgers home jersey for a record price of $4.2 million. Hunt Auctions said the record price for any piece of baseball memorabilia was a 1928-30 Babe Ruth New York Yankees road jersey which sold in 2019 for $5.6 million.

To see photos of the record-breaking Jackie Robinson bat, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Bears NFL Draft recap

On episode 35, Kevin Powell gives his thoughts on the direction of the Bears this offseason. Then former Bears quarterback and current Bears analyst Jim Miller (6:10) joins Kevin to breakdown the NFL Draft. And has Ryan Poles done enough to help Justin Fields? Kevin and Jim discuss.  Follow Kevin Powell on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Zach LaVine’s future will be the Bulls’ focus this offseason

Will Perdue, former Bulls player and current Bulls analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss possible moves the Chicago Bulls may focus on during the offseason. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Brooklyn, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#All Star Game#Bat#Ktla#The National League#Hunt Auctions#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy