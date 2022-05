Floyd Mayweather is easily one of the most legendary fighters of all time. The man remains undefeated and after 50 professional fights, there is no doubt that Floyd is one of the greatest to ever do it. With that being said, Floyd is still going strong in the ring as he looks to show people that he still has what it takes to win against strong opponents. It remains to be seen if Floyd will ever fight professionally again, however, the possibility remains very intriguing.

