Hartford police identify victim of Park St. homicide

Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has died following a shooting on Park Street in Hartford on Sunday night.

Police said a man, who has been identified as 34-year-old Javier Hernandez-Jiminian of Hartford, was shot on Park Street around 8 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene and found the Hernandez-Jiminian. He was brought to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

