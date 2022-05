Most golfers would love to be able to hit muscleback blades and irons designed for players with abundant clubhead speed and consistency, but the game is hard and those types of clubs are unforgiving. Catch a muscleback blade a little thin, and your 6-iron shot might get 4 feet off the ground. If you make contact far enough out near the toe, you might be lucky to get the ball to advance more than 100 yards in the air.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO