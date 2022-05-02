ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Thief steals two trikes out of Chico mans backyard

actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mobility bikes were both stolen overnight on...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KRON4 News

Oakland resident dead after MacArthur shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 41-year-old resident is dead following a shooting late Friday night along MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, police said Saturday. The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Officers went there after someone reported a shooting, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the victim […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean. A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday. “I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man arrested after a fatal shooting in Antelope

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to an injured man on the ground in Antelope Tuesday. According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Spokesman, they had received a call to assist Metro Fire at 2:54 a.m. When Metro Fire assessed the victim they determined it was a gunshot wound and transported him for […]
ANTELOPE, CA
Motorious

35 Luxury Cars Stashed On Pot Farm Found In $2.3 Million Car Theft Bust

Following a long investigation, the CHP found quite the haul of stolen luxury cars recently. A Facebook post on the California Highway Patrol page indicated that they Southern Division Special Service Vehicle Theft Unit recovered 35 stolen luxury vehicles last Thursday. The haul added up to around $2.3 million, and was a result of a two month long investigation by the special unit. These are a small fraction of the 168,323 (not updated for post-2020, so probably a ton more) stolen cars each and every year in the state, but maybe criminals will see it as a warning, probably not.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Investigators Work To Identify Body Found At Recycling Center In Marysville

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities were working to identify a body that was found at a recycling center last week in Marysville, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The sheriff’s office said it received a call from Recology, a waste collection company, on the afternoon of April 26 regarding the body being found at their North Levee Road location. The body was only confirmed to be a white adult man. Investigators were doing a thorough check of missing person files that span across Northern California. A cause of death has also not yet been determined and an autopsy is still pending.
MARYSVILLE, CA
KGET

3 gang members arrested after traffic stop turned search and seizure

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic stop turned into the arrests of three gang members by deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco substation. On Saturday, deputies said they stopped a vehicle around 10:42 p.m. for traffic enforcement purposes near the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street. During the stop, deputies said the […]
FOX40

Officers looking for 3 people who vandalized Bass Pro Shops in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are trying to identify three people who are accused of vandalizing a Bass Pro Shops in Manteca.  Manteca police said officers were dispatched to the store on Friday before 10 p.m. in response to an alarm.  When officers arrived, police said they searched the building, but no one was located […]
MANTECA, CA
FOX40

Police: 1 injured in shooting at Stockton grocery store

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said that one man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Wednesday night. Police said the victim, 20, was standing next to the shooter at the Food 4 Less on South Manthey Road when the shooter fired multiple gunshots, hitting […]
STOCKTON, CA

