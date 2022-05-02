ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Early-week rain chances make way for sunshine later

By Jackson Chastain
wcbi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Chances for scattered thunderstorms early next week make way for clear skies near the end. A cold front Friday will knock highs into the upper 70s which will recover into the upper 80s by Sunday thanks to plentiful sunshine. MONDAY:...

www.wcbi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: STORM THREAT THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm and muggy weather continues this week. While an isolated shower is possible every day or even a thunderstorm, our focus will shift toward Thursday night into Friday morning when we have a higher chance for severe weather. Severe thunderstorms are possible overnight and the worst of the weather appears to be focused near sunrise Friday. Time frames may shift so check back for details. Damaging wind and hail are likeliest, with a threat for some tornadoes as well. Torrential rain may lead to some brief flash flooding. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 this week and overnight and morning lows will be in the upper 60s. Friday into the weekend will be in the lower to middle 80s with lows in the lower 60s.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Severe storms possible Thursday evening through Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday, a cold front will be approaching our area. Ahead of it, showers & storms are expected and some could be severe based on the atmospheric profile. Most of our Thursday looks good, but it will be hot with record challenging highs in the low 90s. However, after 6PM, you want to stay weather aware. Storms with damaging wind potential will move into our area through the evening. Hail is also possible, and tornadoes aren’t a high risk in our area...but the threat is not zero. So, it’s important that you stay on alert, and make sure that you have multiple ways of getting severe warnings through the night (e.g. our WTOK Weather App, NOAA Weather Radio, etc.).
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Severe threat for Thursday night into Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a low-end Level 1 out of 5 threat for severe storms Late Thursday into Friday morning. These storms are expected to erupt ahead of an approaching cold front. Locally, the severe risk looks to hold off until after 7pm Thursday...so your entire day won’t be a wash-out. However, after 7PM through Noon on Friday, make sure that you have ways of getting severe weather alerts. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy