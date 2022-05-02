State of emergency lifted in Orange County

Durham, N.C. — Durham County, citing a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, has moved from low to medium risk on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showing community spread. Durham and Alamance are the only counties in North Carolina at medium risk. The rest of the state...
NC takes precautions for new COVID subvariants as cases increase. All early warning indicators for COVID are trending upward again in North Carolina, according to the latest report out on Wednesday from the state's Department of Health and Human Services. Locally, hospital systems say they're preparing. Reporter: Julian Grace.
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With spring here and the annual return to mowing grass, authorities are warning people mowing yards not to direct or blow clippings into streets. A Virginia sheriff and two Ohio police departments are among those who issued warnings in the last weeks about the dangerous mowing practice.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford College student has drowned in Montgomery County. At 3:56 p.m., a 911 caller reported that someone had jumped into the lake at Tuckertown Reservoir, off Tuckertown Dam Road, and did not return to the surface, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at a point where […]
SELMA, N.C. — A woman has died after authorities said she became stuck while cleaning a bread machine at a North Carolina business. According to WTVD and Univision 40, the incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Azteca Market in Selma. Employee Virginia López Severiano, 44, was seriously hurt after she became trapped in part of the industrial mixing machine, officials said.
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An 18-year-old woman drowned Tuesday in a Catawba County lake, officials said. First responders were called to an access point in eastern Catawba County on Lake Lookout to search for a woman who jumped off a dock with her friend. The woman, later identified as...
Where there’s money, there’s good health. This probably isn’t a shocking revelation, but two recent reports crystalize it visually. One, released Wednesday by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, ranks all of North Carolina’s 100 counties in terms of health outcomes and health factors (map above for health factors, with lighter shades for healthier […]
North Carolina parents are rejecting Satan in schools. An "After School Satan Club" is currently under review by Guilford County Schools after a group of about 50 parents held a prayer rally on Friday outside of Joyner Elementary School in protest of a satanic club. Guilford County Schools told parents that it is not associated with the club, according to Fox 8 .
UPDATE 4:42 p.m. Oklahoma DPS reports that both lanes of US 287 and US 385 at the Oklahoma/Colorado line are back open. Original story CIMARRON COUNTY, O.K. (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday that northbound US 287 and US 385 between Boise City are closed due to a crash […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The family of one of John Richardson’s victims says he is a serial killer. He’s not the first one police have encountered in Greensboro. Police arrested Richardson, 53, last month and have since charged him with three counts of first-degree murder. They said in February and March he killed three people. […]
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of the region in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out five on the severe weather scale. The Setup: Cloud are across the entire area for your day today so sunshine will not be a major part of the day. […]
RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Revenue announced that it is accepting applications for Phase 2 of the Business Recovery Grant program beginning today. Many additional businesses now qualify for these grants due to updates to the program’s eligibility criteria. BRG will issue a payment to an eligible North Carolina business that suffered an economic loss of at least 20 percent during the pandemic. The grant amount is a percentage of the economic loss demonstrated by the eligible business or $500,000, whichever is less. The application deadline is Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — Wake County is currently the third-fastest growing county in the U.S. More than 20,000 people moved to the county in 2021. In the last five years or so, the population grows by an average of four to five people each day in Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Wake Forest.
Outraged by the increase in your recent first-half car tax bill? You’re not alone. Many Henricoans were shocked to receive much-higher-than-anticipated personal property bills (which are due June 5) in recent days, and they’ve flooded county officials with hundreds of calls, texts, emails and social media messages complaining about them. Some vehicle owners saw increases of 35% or more on the assessed value of their vehicles and increases of hundreds of dollars on the amount of tax they owe.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — With Hurricane Season just a month away, the Governor’s Office is warning North Carolina to prepare. Meteorologists at Colorado State University are predicting a busier-than-average storm season in 2022 with more named hurricanes than usual. The university’s forecast, released in April, calls for 19 named storms this year. Of the 19 […]
