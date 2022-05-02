State of emergency lifted in Orange County

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Revenue announced that it is accepting applications for Phase 2 of the Business Recovery Grant program beginning today. Many additional businesses now qualify for these grants due to updates to the program’s eligibility criteria. BRG will issue a payment to an eligible North Carolina business that suffered an economic loss of at least 20 percent during the pandemic. The grant amount is a percentage of the economic loss demonstrated by the eligible business or $500,000, whichever is less. The application deadline is Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

