ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

April 2022 was the 6th warmest in Austin — what about May?

By Nick Bannin
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The data is in and April 2022 was the warmest in a decade and one of the warmest ever at Austin’s Camp Mabry.

Mean average temperatures in Austin this April, which balances out highs and lows each day, was 73.7 degrees. That was a full 4.1 degrees above the average April mean temperature of 69.6 degrees.

April 2022 will go in the record books as the sixth warmest April on record in Austin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUhsr_0fQ4Tmtc00
April warmth statistics

The warmest April ever was in 2011 when the average mean temperature was 76.1.

Of the six warmest Aprils at Camp Mabry, four out of the six have occurred since 2000. Data at Camp Mabry goes back to 1897.

Drier than normal April

With 1.72″ of rain at Camp Mabry, April 2022 will go down as the 39th driest April in Austin. An average April receives 2.42″ of rain and it’s typically our 3rd driest month of the year.

Windy April too

Wind data for Austin is hard to compare when looking back over time due to the location change from Mueller to Camp Mabry.

It’s a little easier to look at the wind data for the sensor located at what is now Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, but even that wind data doesn’t go back very far.

April was the second windiest April of the past two decades. The windiest April in recent memory was April 2011, which was also the hottest April on record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VbgRp_0fQ4Tmtc00
April wind speeds at Austin-Bergstrom Int’l Airport

May outlook

May looks to follow in April’s footsteps as being another warmer than average month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLNeH_0fQ4Tmtc00
May temperature forecast (CPC)

While drought continues to be a growing problem in Central Texas, the May rainfall outlook is for drier than normal conditions for the Austin metro and Hill Country, with near normal rain for our eastern counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SiHha_0fQ4Tmtc00
May rainfall outlook (CPC)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Power restored to Austin Energy customers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews restored power to thousands of Austin Energy customers Thursday morning after storms moved through the area. According to an online outage map, power was out in the following areas: East Austin around Loyola Lane and Johnny Morris Road Far south Austin around Dittmar and Menchaca Roads In addition, Pedernales Electric Coop […]
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

Catastrophic event responsible for Earth’s wonky seasons

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The seasons dictate a lot about our lives. From the clothes we wear to the activities we do. Whether you love gardening, swimming, skiing or apple picking, you can’t ignore the seasons. But why do we have them?. In this First Warning Weather University lesson,...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Metro#Central Texas#Temperature#Highs And Lows#Aprils#Windy April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KXAN

How’s it going for Texas’ Alternatives to Abortion program?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Marching in support of abortion rights in downtown Austin, sisters Lauren and Brianna McKinney said they worry if Roe v. Wade is overturned, Texas patients without the resources to cross state lines for procedures will feel the biggest impact. “Woman of color are really going to be affected most,” Brianna told KXAN. […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy