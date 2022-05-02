April 2022 was the 6th warmest in Austin — what about May?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The data is in and April 2022 was the warmest in a decade and one of the warmest ever at Austin’s Camp Mabry.

Mean average temperatures in Austin this April, which balances out highs and lows each day, was 73.7 degrees. That was a full 4.1 degrees above the average April mean temperature of 69.6 degrees.

April 2022 will go in the record books as the sixth warmest April on record in Austin.

April warmth statistics

The warmest April ever was in 2011 when the average mean temperature was 76.1.

Of the six warmest Aprils at Camp Mabry, four out of the six have occurred since 2000. Data at Camp Mabry goes back to 1897.

Drier than normal April

With 1.72″ of rain at Camp Mabry, April 2022 will go down as the 39th driest April in Austin. An average April receives 2.42″ of rain and it’s typically our 3rd driest month of the year.

Windy April too

Wind data for Austin is hard to compare when looking back over time due to the location change from Mueller to Camp Mabry.

It’s a little easier to look at the wind data for the sensor located at what is now Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, but even that wind data doesn’t go back very far.

April was the second windiest April of the past two decades. The windiest April in recent memory was April 2011, which was also the hottest April on record.

April wind speeds at Austin-Bergstrom Int’l Airport

May outlook

May looks to follow in April’s footsteps as being another warmer than average month.

May temperature forecast (CPC)

While drought continues to be a growing problem in Central Texas, the May rainfall outlook is for drier than normal conditions for the Austin metro and Hill Country, with near normal rain for our eastern counties.

May rainfall outlook (CPC)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.