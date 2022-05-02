ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 22, with autism located after being reported missing in Houston

By FOX 26 Digital
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - UPDATE: Authorities say the man has been located. ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities need your help finding a missing man with autism last seen...

