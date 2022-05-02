ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain and snow to start the week

By Carly Keenan
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon -- and happy May Day!. Sunday saw partly cloudy skies, with dry conditions. Winds are coming out of the southwest, bringing a new system with them. We will begin to see cooler temperatures and some moisture -- but it won't last for...

ktvz.com

KTVZ

More snow comin’!

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The snowfall has not yet begun in the Cascades this morning, but it is about to. Mt. Bachelor is expecting to see 4-10" of fresh snow over the next 24 hours. By Sunday morning, accumulations could reach 1-2 feet! Great news for the resorts that remain open and of course, for our snowpack in general. This will also mean hazardous winter driving conditions will return to the mountain roads. You must carry chains or traction tires at this hour, but be prepared to use them for the next several days.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Nice Today; More Snow Coming

Well, despite more snow on the way for the Cascades, we have one more indicator of the nearing end to the season. Mt. Hood Meadows is closed Monday through Thursday, and this Friday and Saturday will be their final days of the '21-22 season. Today will be quite the fair day on Mt. Bachelor. Clouds will thicken tonight and snow showers will begin tomorrow. Between Thursday and Saturday 12-24" of fresh snow is expected with more snow showers going into next week. Travelers should be aware that winter driving conditions will close in quickly on all mountain roads beginning tomorrow.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Cooler; wind-driven rain

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The developing system in the Gulf of Alaska is making itself known in the Pacific NW this morning. Rain has begun at the Coast and in the Valley, snow is about to fall in the Cascades and Central Oregon will not miss out on this. Rain will develop today and highs will be a quite a bit cooler, topping out in the low 60's. SW winds, light in the morning, will pick up to 10-20 mph, with gusts to 25-30 mph. Temperatures will stay mild tonight, so precipitation will stay in the form of rain for most. Lows will be in the 40's and those SW winds will stay very gusty at 10-20 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

Warm, Sunny Day!

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Today is the pleasant day before more storm activity settles into the region. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will prevail along with daytime highs in the mid to upper 70's. You will want to get out and enjoy this mild day because thickening clouds and breezy conditions this evening will be first indicators of stormy conditions ahead. Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 40's with light and variable winds after midnight.
ENVIRONMENT
