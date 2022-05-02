Rain and snow to start the week

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The developing system in the Gulf of Alaska is making itself known in the Pacific NW this morning. Rain has begun at the Coast and in the Valley, snow is about to fall in the Cascades and Central Oregon will not miss out on this. Rain will develop today and highs will be a quite a bit cooler, topping out in the low 60's. SW winds, light in the morning, will pick up to 10-20 mph, with gusts to 25-30 mph. Temperatures will stay mild tonight, so precipitation will stay in the form of rain for most. Lows will be in the 40's and those SW winds will stay very gusty at 10-20 mph.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO