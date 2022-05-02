ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Two people in critical condition after double shooting at Highview apartment complex

By Drew Gardner
WLKY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday evening after being critically injured in a double...

www.wlky.com

Comments / 3

WHAS 11

Coroner identifies 19-year-old killed in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said a 19-year-old has died after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) spokesperson Beth Ruoff said officers responded to a report of a shooting near Catalpa St. and Woodland Ave. around 11 a.m. on April 21. When...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 men who murdered newlywed in Highlands sentenced to decades in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men responsible for shooting and killing a newlywed in the Highlands in 2017 learned their prison sentences during a hearing Monday. Thaddius Thomas will serve 19 years in prison and Travon Curry will serve 18 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Jason Spencer in November 2017 as they tried to rob him.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers arrested a man in connection to a shooting that killed a woman early Tuesday. Around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Macon Ave. and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed. The woman was taken to University Hospital and later died.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTVQ

Death investigation after body found in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A death investigation is underway in Winchester after police say a body was found in the area of Aubrey Lane. According to police, the body was found Monday afternoon. Police say investigators believe the body to be that of a female, but because of the state of decomposition, could not confirm.
WINCHESTER, KY
FOX59

Police in southern Ind. seize more than 14 pounds of pot in search of home

MITCHELL, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana made two arrests after a large amount of drugs and several firearms were found while carrying out a search warrant. The Mitchell, Indiana Police Department says a truck that belonged to someone with a felony arrest warrant was spotted outside of a home on Friday evening. Officers obtained […]
MITCHELL, IN
Wave 3

17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a teenager was killed in a crash Sunday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash at Barn Road and Smith Lane, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Early investigation revealed a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

KY teen dies in head-on collision

HUNTINGTON, WV(WOWK) – Officials are investigating a head on collision that led to the death of a Lewis County teen Saturday evening. Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the accident happened Thursday night when a tractor trailer, being driven by a 51-year-old, and a Toyota Camery, being driven by a 17-year-old, collided on the road. The teen […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTVQ

UPDATE: Mother accused of killing 2 children, neighbors speak out

UPDATE (5/3/22 5:20 P.M.) – A tragic update, two children killed AND their mom being charged with their murder. Lexington Police say Nikki James, 43, is charged with two counts of murder. Police say she is being held in custody while further charges are pending. According to police, the murders happened in Lexington Monday night at an apartment complex off Rogers Road.
LEXINGTON, KY
Bluegrass Live

Two Kentucky children stabbed to death, police say

Two children in central Kentucky were killed and one person has been charged with murder, police said Tuesday. Officers responded to a report Monday evening of an injured person and arrived to find three injured people, who were taken to a local hospital, a statement from the Lexington Police Department said.
LEXINGTON, KY

